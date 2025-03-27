Aurora encourages residents to conserve water with Rain Barrel Sale

March 27, 2025

The Town of Aurora is inviting residents to take an active role in water conservation by purchasing a rain barrel through its partnership with Enviro World.

This environmentally friendly initiative offers residents the chance to reduce their environmental footprint while also saving money on their water bills.

“Water conservation is a responsibility we all share,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas. “By participating in this initiative, residents can make a meaningful impact on our environment while also benefiting from cost savings at home. Together, we can contribute to a greener, more sustainable Aurora.”

Rain barrels are an effective way to capture rainwater, which can then be used to water gardens, lawns, and outdoor plants. Using collected rainwater not only conserves municipal water but also reduces stormwater runoff, which can have harmful effects on local ecosystems. And for gardeners, rainwater is free from the chemicals found in treated tap water, promoting healthier plant growth.

Rain barrels are available to order online until May 2, 2025.

Each barrel is priced at $79.95.

New this year, all rain barrels will be delivered curbside to the address provided between May 12 and May 26, making it easier than ever to get involved.

For more information and to place an order, visit aurora.ca/rainbarrel.

