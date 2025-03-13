Final performances of “And Then There Were None” set for this weekend at Theatre Aurora

There are just a few more chances to figure out whodunnit before the big reveal as Theatre Aurora prepares to bring the curtain down on their latest production, Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None.”

“Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island,” says Theatre Aurora. “All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they’re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme.”

This latest Theatre Aurora offering opened Friday and continues on select dates and times through Sunday evening.

One of the younger guests, Vera Claythorne, is brought to life by Pietra Bertola.

“Vera is the young woman on the island. She comes across more confident and professional and then, as the show progresses and everything goes to madness, she does too in some ways,” Bertola says.

The actor says one of the elements of the show that particularly appealed to her it is the “interactivity” with the audience who are invariably trying to stay one step ahead, trying to solve the mystery.

“It has been really, really fun,” she says. “We’re all having a great time, especially with our crew, which sometimes doesn’t happen in shows. Everybody feels really tight-knit and it has been a really great experience.

“Agatha Christie is one of my mother’s favourite authors and it is definitely a mystery that appeals to a lot of people. Christie has written so many novels and her mysteries really do span time; they can’t really go out of style and I think the way she writes them just draws you in. Having them portrayed on the stage as well really brings people in and having a woman author is, especially in this day and age, something that is really important.”

For more on the show, including tickets, visit www.theatreaurora.com.

By Brock Weir

