MP awards further residents of Aurora, Newmarket with Coronation medal

March 13, 2025

Local residents continue to be honoured for their contributions to Newmarket-Aurora, the Province and Canada.

Last Wednesday, outgoing Newmarket-Aurora MP Tony Van Bynen presented his final batch of King Charles III Coronation medals to seven worthy community members.

The medal, struck by the Government of Canada to honour the 2023 Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, is awarded to individuals nominated from and by the community who have made significant contributions to the world around them, whether locally or further afield.

Wednesday’s presentation, which took place at Newmarket’s Old Town Hall, is the second round of medals presented by MP Van Bynen, following a similar ceremony held last fall.

“This afternoon, we celebrate and recognize the enormous contribution made by individuals to our community,” he said. “The list of those recognized is impressive; the impact on our communities is immeasurable; and our thanks for all that you do is given with pride and hope. I am proud to be a member of such a wonderful place to work and olive and hope of a future driven by kindness and opportunity for all.”

STEVE HINDER

(Nominated by Tim Jones and Southlake Health)

“Steve’s continuous service, mostly volunteer, to his community, the citizens of Ontario and Canadians who are benefactors of his tireless efforts has simply been quite remarkable,” reads Hinder’s citation, underscoring in particular his role as co-lead of Southlake’s Philanthropy Cabinet, as a Board Member for Victim Services of York Region, and in developing Neighbourhood Network.

He was also cited for his previous work as an Aurora Councillor and President of the Newmarket Chamber of Commerce.

“Several years ago, Steve championed an initiative to create and build the York Region Safety Village, probably the leading example of its kind in Canada to teach youth the rules of the road, and community safety features, as well as immigrants, the Canadian way.

“Steve was instrumental in creating and serving on the organizing group for [Belinda’s Place] which realized the provision of shelter for homeless women in York Region and set an example for Canadians on how to address homelessness issues.”

DEBORA KELLY

(Nominated by MP Van Bynen)

“Debora has a deep affiliation to charities that support and bring hope and dignity to members of our community who are in crisis, particularly women and children,” reads the long-time editor and publisher’s citation. “Currently, Debora is director and marketing and communications manager with the Fill a Purse for a Sister Campaign, and member of the advisory committee for the Portraits of Giving initiative. She was also involved as a celebrity dancer in the 2024 Dance with the Easter Seals Stars event, which raised a record-breaking amount for children with physical disabilities and their families.

“Previously, Debora served as president of the board of Belinda’s Place Foundation and as an advisor to the Belinda’s Place Endowment Fund, as a member of the fund development advisory committee for CHATS, organizing committee member for events that include Joy of Aging for Mackenzie Health and Hugs for Hope for two youth-focused charities, and as president of York North Women’s Liberal Network.”

DOUGLAS SCOTT

(Nominated by Erin Cerenzia)

Scott was recognized for his near-decade of volunteerism with the Newmarket Historical Society, where he has “donated thousands of hours of his time,” including the design and construction of a remarkable trench brainstormed by the Society to mark the centennial of the First World War.

“The Newmarket Historical Society exhibit was a resounding success, with more than 3,000 children and adults visiting in each year of the exhibit,” reads his nomination. “If the time committed to this project was not enough Douglas was also volunteering on our Board of Directors as Director of Communications and up until recently Director of Archives. As Director of Archives, Doug is volunteering sometimes 20 hours a week to help with our Archives Restoration Project.”

GIANCARLO TRIMARCHI

(Nominated by Neil Moore)

“Giancarlo Trimarchi, President of Vince’s Market, is a leader in Canada’s independent grocery sector,” reads his citation. “As former Chair of the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers and a key contributor to the Canadian Grocery Code of Conduct, he has significantly influenced industry standards. Trimarchi’s leadership has earned numerous accolades, including the 2022 CIGBA/DCI Industry Award for Social Responsibility, and the 2023 Newmarket Chamber of Commerce Business Leader of the Year Award. His commitment to community service shines through the Vince’s Community Product program, which has raised $170,000 for vital organizations, in addition to a significant local yearly budget for other grassroots initiatives. Trimarchi’s hands-on approach to community support, sustainable business practices, and food rescue initiatives demonstrates his dedication to making a positive impact beyond the business realm.”

IAN PROUDFOOT

(Nominated by MP Van Bynen)

“Ian has long been a significant contributor to the well-being of our community,” said Van Bynen of the former York Region Media Group publisher. “Ian and I first worked together when I was a Regional Councillor and he agreed to chair the Newmarket Downtown Development Committee. One outcome of that committee was the leasing of the Old Newmarket Hydro Building which went on to become Cachet Restaurant. For six years Ian chaired the Newmarket Economic Development Advisory Committee and was also chair of the Newmarket Mayor and Council Dinner for the Arts. He is also a former president of the Newmarket Chamber of Commerce. Ian has served on many boards that serve the community of Newmarket and York Region including Chair of Pickering College Board of Directors; United Way; YMCA GTA, Deaf Blind Ontario; and Character Community York Region. He has a long history of working closely with Southlake Regional Health Centre and has been a staunch supporter of the arts. Currently, Ian is President of the Sharon Temple Museum Society.”

BARB WALLACE

(Nominated by Patty Poretta)

“Supporting communities has always been a long-term ambition for Barb. She’s worked tirelessly for over 20 years for three not-for-profit organizations including The Best Start Health Coalition in Peel, The Learning Disabilities Association of Peel Region, and Girls Incorporated of York Region, where she’s worked for over six years as Executive Director. Those that know Barb are familiar with the great lengths she will go to improve the lives of children and youth to ensure that they achieve their full potential and live the best lives possible.

“Empowering girls is a daily and long-term mission for Barb at Girls Inc. of York Region, a charity that provides evidence-based programs for girls ages six to 18. What inspires her is helping people and seeing the end result of how she makes a positive difference. In her words: ‘At Girls Inc., we aim to enable strong, smart and bold girls. Strong girls are strong both mentally and physically. They are smart by staying in school and completing their education. They are bold by choosing the development and growth opportunities they want, beyond fields traditionally viewed as for women.’”

UNA WRIGHT

(Nominated by MP Van Bynen)

“YouthSpeak was inspired by the founder, Una Wright’s personal experience within her family. In amongst many challenges, her son Gavin was one of the first youth speakers sharing his story during their inaugural year, until he died on his 19th birthday in a weather-related car accident – July 18, 2004. Ten years and two months later her eldest son, Kyle took his own life. He struggled with bipolar disorder for many years. Giving value and meaning to these challenges is a founding principle behind this work. When a personal story is shared with a message of strength and hope, it empowers others to face their life’s difficulties with greater resilience.

“YouthSpeak’s mission is to create important conversations promoting well-being, compassion and hope, by empowering youth to share personal stories and coping strategies through in-person and online presentations and their vision is for all youth to be inspired and empowered to live resilient and meaningful lives.”

By Brock Weir

