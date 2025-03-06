Theatre Aurora’s “And Then There Were None”

March 6, 2025

A Review by Scott Johnston

Nobody spins a murder mystery better than Agatha Christie. It’s an added bonus when she herself writes the play based on her own book.

This is what we have to enjoy in Theatre Aurora’s latest production of “And Then There Were None”.

The story is set in the obligatory creepy mansion on an island off the English coast. Here, eight guests unknown to each other have been invited by a host none have met. They are welcomed by the two recently-hired servants, and settle in, awaiting the arrival of their mysterious host.

But before their host arrives, a recording is played on which each is accused of going unpunished for the deaths of others. Soon the guests themselves start dying one at a time in accordance with the lines of a strange poem hanging over the fireplace.

As the weather turns, the survivors, now trapped on the island, must find the murderer, who may actually be one of their own party. But who is it? And will that person be identified before “there were none”?

With so many suspects/potential victims, this play has a fairly large cast featuring Shan Fernando and Jennifer Briggs-Fitzgerald as servants Thomas and Ethyl Rogers, Pietra Bertola as secretary Vera Claythorne, Kostyn Mitruk as wealthy and irresponsible Anthony Marsten, Steve Hopkinson as soldier of fortune Philip Lombard, Christian Tribuzio as outgoing South African Mr. Davis, David Haddad as General Gordon MacKenzie, Gerri Sefi as elderly spinster Emily Brent, Bill Baker as Judge Lawrence Wargrave and Warren Lobo as Dr. Edward Armstrong.

Going into detail about their individual performances may be a bit too revealing murder mystery-wise, so suffice it to say that this is a top notch cast with each member perfectly portraying their characters, who represent a wide swath of British society.

Not surprisingly based on the source material, this is an excellent story, which will keep one guessing, as plot twists and details about the backgrounds of each of the characters are revealed. Factor in a production with good pacing, populated by a great cast, and the result is a very entertaining time at Theatre Aurora.

Evening performances of “And Then There Were None” continue at Theatre Aurora, 150 Henderson Drive, March 7, 8, 13, 14 & 15, with matinees March 8, 14 & 15.

Tickets are available through the box office at 905-727-3669.

