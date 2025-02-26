Mayor vetoes Council decision on transitional and emergency build

Mayor Tom Mrakas has vetoed a Council decision made Tuesday night to invite the Region of York to revive its proposal to build a men’s transitional and emergency housing facility in Aurora’s south end.

Council approved a motion brought forward by Ward 5 Councillor John Gallo at its February 25 meeting. The motion called on the Region of York to resubmit their zoning bylaw amendment which would have begun the process of reconsidering their proposal for 14452 Yonge Street.

This week’s Council meeting saw several community members make delegations both in favour and against Councillor Gallo’s motion, with local lawmakers ultimately approving it on a vote of 4 – 3.

Voting in favour of the motion were Councillor Gallo, Ward 1 Councillor Ron Weese, Ward 2 Councillor Rachel Gilliland, and Ward 3 Councillor Wendy Gaertner. Voting in opposition to the motion were Mayor Mrakas, Ward 4 Councillor Michael Thompson, and Ward 6 Councillor Harold Kim.

The Mayor announced his intention to veto Council’s decision the following afternoon.

“After consideration, as head of Council I have vetoed the motion passed at Aurora Town Council on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, that requests the Regional Municipality of York to resubmit the Zoning by-law Amendment application for a Men’s Emergency and Transitional Facility located at 14452 Yonge Street,” said Mayor Mrakas in a social media post Wednesday afternoon, which included the formal veto motion.

“As Head of Council, it is my opinion that any alternative use of the property at 14452 Yonge Street, beyond what was identified in the York Region June 13, 2019 report, could compromise its strategic purpose and may interfere with the delivery of infrastructure to support housing,” said the Mayor in the veto motion itself. “This site is critical for current and future infrastructure needs, including essential municipal services that may be expanded to support housing growth and that may be necessary for future development in southwest Aurora and the Yonge Street corridor, both key growth areas in the Town’s updated Official Plan and both which would assist the Town in meeting its provincial housing targets.”

The Auroran understands Council has the option to override the veto by passing a motion within 21 days. A successful attempt to do so would require a 2/3 majority Council vote, or a minimum of five votes.

