Help recognize a local hero at the 2025 Community Recognition Awards

Deadline for submissions set for March 28
Everyday heroes are all around us, from a neighbour helping you clear your windrow to a coach helping a young athlete reach their full potential on the ice.
This act of simply lending a hand often goes unrecognized, but you can change that by nominating your fellow Auroran for a Community Recognition Award.
A way for the Town of Aurora to honour the volunteers that make the community flourish, nominations are now being accepted through March 28 in the following categories:
“Aurora’s Community Recognition Awards celebrate the invaluable contributions of our volunteers,” says the Town. “By honouring these dedicated individuals and businesses, we highlight their significant impact and inspire others who make a difference in our community.”
Honoured last year with the Citizen of the Year before was tireless volunteer Vern Cunningham.
As his time as Citizen of the Year approaches its final months, he says the Community Recognition Awards is a great way for individuals to shine a light on people who have made a real difference.
“[The Award] made me very proud to be a citizen of Aurora and have the recognition of the Town for the efforts I have put through to make it a better place for everybody,” says Cunningham. “We don’t do these things for the recognition, but we do it just because we like doing it, we like giving back to the Town. It’s just something that a lot of us volunteers do to help out and the recognition is like the icing on the cake.”
“But, we don’t do it for the icing – we do it for the cake,” he laughs.
Taking the time to put a name forward for one of the Community Recognition Awards is a way to see your neighbours recognized, he says, and also a way to give back if you’re unable to donate hours of your time to community organizations and initiatives.
“The nice thing about [the ceremony] is people get to see their neighbours,” he says. “It’s not people who are high up politically or high up financially; it’s your regular neighbour who gets recognition – like Sam Saberi at Tina’s Grill who served meals to people and does a great job.
“If you can’t get involved in volunteering because you have commitments, and a lot of people are families of two wage earners, have kids in a lot of sports, it’s very difficult for them to give a lot of time to volunteering – but sometimes if they can recognize their friends for the work that they do, even hockey or soccer coaches, I would encourage them to do that and, when they are able, to volunteer themselves, to step up, and make the Town a better place for everybody.”
For more information on the Community Recognition Awards, including the nomination process, visit aurora.ca/cra.
By Brock Weir
