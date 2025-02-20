Trivia is anything but trivial for YRNF and upcoming Winterfresh gala

February 20, 2025 · 0 Comments

Trivia has proved anything but trivial for the York Region Food Network as they mark 10 years of quizzing the community through Winterfresh, their largest annual fundraiser.

The milestone tenth edition of Winterfresh: A Trivia Night Extravaganza will be held February 28 from 5 – 10 p.m. at Aurora’s Stonehaven Banquet Hall.

The event aims to raise $40,000 to benefit community food programs this year.

“Are you ready to have a blast while making a difference in the lives of those struggling with food insecurity in York Region? We invite you to join us for our 10th Annual Winterfresh, a thrilling and intellectually stimulating trivia night fundraiser that promises not only a fantastic time, but also incredible benefits for our community!” says the YRFN.

Winterfresh, which is once again being organized by YRFN’s Joanne Witt, will not only include gameplay, but a three-course meal, booze pull, live auction, prizes and raffles, and much more – all emceed by Javed Khan.

“Winterfresh itself was started by our very first Board Members as a way to raise funds and programs for the services we offer and it has always been a trivia night, which people love,” says Witt, YRFN’s Director of Fund Development. “I think trivia is a fundraiser nobody else is doing. Lots of people do walks, golf tournaments, and lots of different types of events, but nobody is doing a trivia event and that seems to get people in.

“We’re getting so much support from our fellow not-for-profits – ones we collaborate with and others just ones we have good relationships with – support what we’re doing.”

Support has also come through from title sponsor Magna International, locally-owned businesses like MR Menswear, which has donated for auction a consultation and gift card, while Westjet has donated two tickets to wherever they fly, and Costco Newmarket a $500 gift card.

La Rocca Creative Cakes are also supplying an array of their signature baked goods which, under a glass dome, will form the centrepieces at each table, which will also be auctioned to support their $40,000 goal.

“All of the programs and services we provide are really geared to being able to help get fresh produce, fresh fruit, everything into the hands of those who are really struggling with food insecurity,” says Witt. “The money will also go to our garden programs. One of the things we want to work on this year is, because we have waiting lists for people who want to have a plot in one of the community gardens we help manage throughout York Region, we’re taking some of the bigger plots and we’re going to build garden beds in some of those bigger plots. We’re going to be able to bring three of those beautiful garden beds in each of those spots, so one spot turns into three spots and we can start getting people off our wait lists.

“As more and more people are struggling with the prices in the grocery stores and who knows what’s going to be happening with tariffs and everything coming out of the U.S., more and more people are looking to grow their own produce. We’re trying to make more space so that we can help more people have their own plots. These people [often] live in basement apartments, condos, and they don’t have a property to do it themselves, so they look at these kinds of opportunities to be a part of a community garden so they can have that space to grow whatever they want in there.”

Funds raised will also support their Fresh Food Markets, which bring seasonal produce to various York Region locations at highly affordable prices.

For more on Winterfresh 2025, including sponsorship opportunities, contact Joanne Witt, Director of Fund Development, at joannew@yrfn.ca or 905-841-3101 x202, or visit yrfn.ca/event/winterfresh-2025.

By Brock Weir

