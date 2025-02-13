Chamber dubs tariff threat a “wake-up” call

The Aurora Chamber of Commerce is encouraging an emphasis in buying local and buying Canadian, describing the looming threats as a “wake-up call for our country, our economy and our citizens.”

“If the threat has brought any good news, it’s the unity that we see among Canadians and our determination to stand up for Canada,” said the Chamber in a statement last week. “Supporting local Canadian businesses whenever possible is the first step. We should all be aware of what we are purchasing and the impact it has on our economy. Our small independently owned businesses who were building back from the devastation that COVID inflicted, are now facing a new set of threats to their businesses. Any time we can support our local shops and business owners, we should be doing so. We should also be looking at the labels on the goods we buy and making the decision to buy Canadian. Check out the Made in Canada website madeinca.ca for more information on Canadian products.

“Secondly, provincial governments must act urgently to dismantle the interprovincial trade barriers, to make it easier to sell Canadian goods to Canadian consumers. The Chamber often hears that it is easier to sell to other countries than it is to sell interprovincially in Canada. This must change. Canada must become more self-sufficient by focussing on building our manufacturing sectors, increasing productivity, investing in research & development, and innovation. Our dependency on other countries to complete or support our economy is no longer sustainable in today’s economic climate.

“Next, we must diversify our trade options beyond North America and the government must play a role in this. This experience has shown that being complacent and loyal to one major trading partner does not protect us from economic shifts. Lastly, national security must become a key priority for the government, not just to appease the U.S. President, but to ensure that our citizens feel secure and protected in their homes and businesses. We can do this, Canada has the highly skilled, diversified and well-educated workforce needed to make Canada a global powerhouse.”

