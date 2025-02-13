Radium Girls to be Performed at The Country Day School – Feb 27 & 28, March 1

February 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Meghan Weinroth



It’s 1926 and Radium is thought to be a miracle cure. Teenager Grace Fryer has joined the United States Radium Corporation as a dial painter in Orange, New Jersey. With two brothers fighting overseas, she wants to do her part to support the war effort.

Along with her friends Katherine Schaub and Irene Rudolph, Grace painted hundreds of watches and military dials with radium each day at work. Ten years later, after many of the women began mysteriously falling ill, including herself, Grace courageously took a stand in court and fought the U.S. Radium Corporation – demanding they cover the women’s rising medical bills and acknowledge the dangers of working with radium to implement safety measures for future employees.

Arthur Roeder, the new president of the U.S. Radium Corporation, wanted only the best for his company and his family. But when rumours spread about a mysterious illness plaguing his dial painters – both past and present – he must defend everything he has worked for.

Radium Girls is a fast-paced, heartfelt production about the events of the real Radium Girls in Orange, New Jersey. Taking place in the 1920s, it explores topics such as love, loss and greed. With a cast of eight members playing over 30 different characters, this show is one you will not want to miss.

There will be three performances of Radium Girls in The Country Day School’s Paul C. Duckett Theatre on February 27 & 28 at 7:00 pm, and March 1 at 1:30 pm. Purchase your tickets today at https://www.cds.on.ca/tickets.

Meghan Weinroth is a Grade 11 student at The Country Day School and will be performing multiple roles in the upcoming production of Radium Girls. She is also a Student Communications Liaison in the Office of Community Relations.

