Town seeks applicants for John Abel Community Garden

February 6, 2025

If you’ve been looking for the chance to grow your own veggies, the John Abel Community Garden might just be for you.

Applications are now being accepted for plots in the Town’s newest community garden.

The Town announced on Tuesday that applications for a plot in the garden, a feature of John Abel Park, which was dedicated this past fall in honour of the late Councillor and Deputy Mayor who served the community between 2010 and 2018, would be accepted through Friday, March 7. Applicants for a plot will be chosen through a random lottery process and an annual non-refundable fee will be required to secure the plot.

“The Town of Aurora is excited to introduce a new community garden program at John Abel Park, offering residents and community groups the chance to grow their own food and contribute to addressing food insecurity,” said the Town in a statement.

Added Mayor Tom Mrakas: “As a Town, we are committed to fostering a sense of community and sustainability. The John Abel Community Garden is a wonderful opportunity for residents to come together, share knowledge, and grow food in a supportive, collaborative space.”

Those who are selected for a plot will be responsible for maintenance throughout the season.

For more information, including how to apply, visit aurora.ca/johnabelpark.

By Brock Weir



         

