Experiencing cabin fever? Get out with your camera, urges the Town

If you’ve been feeling cooped up amid the snow, ice, and wintery weather – grab your camera and head outside to be a part of the Town of Aurora’s 2025 Cabin Fever contest.

On now through February 11, residents with a passion for photography are encouraged to submit their best shots to the Town for a chance to win prizes in the form of gift cards to local businesses.

Eligible photos must be taken outdoors in 2025 and be of “subject matter that is appropriate for all ages.” Each resident may submit up to three images for consideration via email to Sarah Reynolds at sreynolds@aurora.ca by the contest deadline.

“Photography is a huge thing and with Aurora being such a gorgeous community, we really want to highlight and also to engage those types of artists in this,” says Shelley Ware, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Aurora. “People can participate in this ‘Cabin Fever Reliever’ by submitting photos by February 11 and then they will be judged. We will announce who the winner is of this contest, but we will also make all photo submissions available for viewing on the Arctic Adventure website. (aurora.ca/arcticadventure)

“It is really, really a rewarding element of Arctic Adventure and it is getting people starting to think ahead of time, but we’re also hoping to engage a different audience.”

