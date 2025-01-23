Review: Theatre Aurora’s “The Melville Boys”

By Scott Johnston

What can be better (and more Canadian) for two adult brothers than to head into the woods for a weekend of fishing, drinking and discussing the important things in life?

At least, that’s what responsible brother Lee had in mind in Theatre Aurora’s current production of “The Melville Boys”. Unfortunately, sibling Owen doesn’t share Lee’s level-headedness, and would prefer to focus on fun over the necessary family-related discussion the siblings need to have.

Things are further complicated by the unexpected arrival at the cabin of Mary and Loretta, two sisters who are equally opposite in personality who live nearby.

Will they further derail the crumbling weekend plans, or will their presence help the brothers (and themselves) move forward in their lives?

Norm Foster’s second play has its serious moments but overall is funny and warm-hearted, with some great comic lines.

Director and Theatre Aurora veteran Kay Valentine has a wonderful cast who really bring the four characters to life.

As Lee, Joey Nessumo does an outstanding job of demonstrating how well his character can handle responsibility, whether it be that of a husband and father, a foreman at work, preparing for the future or virtually anything else.

The one thing that he has a harder time with is getting his free-wheeling opposite of a brother Owen, played by Christian Tribuzio, to be serious.

Mr. Tribuzio nicely portrays a man who wants to enjoy life, set aside responsibility, live in the moment, and keep things light.

Kendall Zurowski as Mary quickly demonstrates her character’s serious and responsible side, who also takes a fresh look at her past, as she spends time with the brothers.

Carly Laurenza as Loretta mirrors Owen’s carefree nature, but in the end, like the rest of the characters, she also exhibits some growth.

The entire play takes place within a well-designed and furnished fishing cabin set, so scene changes are few and fast paced.

Well written with terrific acting and lots of warmth and humour, Theatre Aurora’s production of “The Melville Boys” is well worth venturing out into our mid-winter cold spell to enjoy.

Evening performances of “The Melville Boys” continue at Theatre Aurora, 150 Henderson Drive, January 24, 25, 30 & 31 and February 1 with matinees January 25, 26 and February 1. Tickets are available through the box office at 905-727-3669.

