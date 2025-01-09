Mayor calls for helmet requirements for mobility scooter users

Mobility scooter users should be required to don their helmets before hitting the road, according to Mayor Tom Mrakas.

Mayor Mrakas, in a letter dated December 30, called on Premier Doug Ford and the Provincial Government to take a closer look at the rules and requirements surrounding scooter use, including the implementation of mandatory helmets.

“I am writing to express concern regarding the safety of individuals operating mobility scooters in outdoor environments,” Mrakas wrote. “While these devices provide essential independence and accessibility for many Ontarians, their use also presents risks, including potential falls, collisions, and other incidents that lead to serious injuries.

“It is widely recognized that helmets significantly reduce the risk of head injuries in various forms of transportation, including bicycles and e-scooters. However, there is currently no mandate requiring helmet use for mobility scooter operators, leaving a critical cap in our shared commitment to public safety.

“I respectfully urge your government to consider implementing a province-wide policy requiring mandatory helmet use for individuals operating mobility scooters outdoors. This policy would align with existing safety regulations for other personal mobility devices and help protect vulnerable residents from preventable injuries.

“To ensure inclusivity, I also propose that such a mandate allow for accommodations or exemptions for individuals whose health conditions or disabilities preclude the use of standard helmets. Education and outreach efforts could also accompany this initiative to provide guidance and support for users in adapting to this new safety measure. As leaders, we share a responsibility to safeguard all Ontarians, particularly those who may be more vulnerable due to mobility challenges. I trust that your government will give this matter the attention it deserves and take steps to enhance the safety and wellbeing of mobility scooter operators across the Province.”

The letter was copied to both Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill MPP Michael Parsa, Ontario’s Minister of Children, Community, and Social Services, and Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Singh Sakaria.

By Brock Weir

