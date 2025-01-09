New Year, New Leader for the Region of York

It’s a New Year and the Region of York is welcoming a new leader to take the helm.

Retired York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe formally took over the office of Regional Chair on New Year’s Day, after being formally appointed by the Ontario Government last fall to fill the vacancy left by long-time chair Wayne Emmerson, whose retirement came into effect at the end of November.

Jolliffe’s appointment has not been without its detractors, with some Regional Council members expressing dismay that the new Chair was appointed by the Province rather by Regional Council, as has previously been the process, but Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra hailed Jolliffe for his “extensive experience in leadership.”

“Mr. Jolliffe’s extensive experience in leadership and public service will be invaluable as we work together to enhance economic prosperity, support community well-being, and drive sustainable development across the Region,” said Calandra in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with him and the Regional Council to ensure York Region continues to thrive as a vibrant place for all residents.”

In formally welcoming the new Chair, the Region of York said Jolliffe “brings a wealth of experience in public service and community leadership to this crucial role,” they said. “Jolliffe’s distinguished career in law enforcement spans over three decades, during which he demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to public safety. As Chief of Police, he was instrumental in implementing innovative community policing strategies and fostering strong relationships between law enforcement and diverse communities.”

Added Erin Mahoney, CAO of the Regional Municipality of York: “Eric Jolliffe’s appointment as the new Chair of York Region is a testament to his exceptional leadership and deep commitment to our community. His extensive experience and proven track record in public service will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and prosperity of York Region, and we look forward to supporting his vision for our future.”

In his first statement as Regional Chair, Jolliffe said he was “honoured” to lead the community he once served as Police Chief.

“I am honoured to serve our community in this new capacity, and I look forward to collaborating with Council members, staff and residents to build upon the Region’s strengths and address the important work that lies ahead,” he said. “Together, we will strive to enhance the quality of life for all our residents and ensure our Region remains a vibrant and prosperous place to live, work and raise a family.”

By Brock Weir

