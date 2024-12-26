MPP announces more than $2 million in infrastructure funding for Aurora

December 26, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Ontario government is investing over $2.2 million to help renew and rehabilitate critical infrastructure in Aurora.

The funding will be delivered in 2025 through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) and is part of the government’s $190 billion capital plan to build and expand more homes, highways, hospitals, transit and high-speed internet across the province.

“Our government’s investment of over $2.2 million through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund demonstrates our commitment to building stronger, more resilient infrastructure in Aurora,” said Dawn Gallagher Murphy, MPP for Newmarket-Aurora. “This funding will support critical projects that will help renew and rehabilitate water systems and roads in our community while creating jobs and supporting our growing economy.”

In 2025, Ontario will allocate $400 million in OCIF funding to help 423 small, rural and northern communities build roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure. Communities may accumulate funding for up to five years to address larger infrastructure projects.

“Small, rural and northern communities are essential to the growth and prosperity of Ontario,” said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “By providing direct and stable funding to these communities, our government is helping create local jobs, drive economic growth and build stronger, more resilient communities for generations to come.”

The OCIF provides funding for local infrastructure projects in municipalities with populations under 100,000, rural and northern municipalities, as well as for Local Services Boards that own water or wastewater systems. Funding allocations are based on a formula that accounts for the different needs and economic conditions of each community.

Readers Comments (0)