General News » News

MPP announces more than $2 million in infrastructure funding for Aurora

December 26, 2024   ·   0 Comments

The Ontario government is investing over $2.2 million to help renew and rehabilitate critical infrastructure in Aurora.

The funding will be delivered in 2025 through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) and is part of the government’s $190 billion capital plan to build and expand more homes, highways, hospitals, transit and high-speed internet across the province.

“Our government’s investment of over $2.2 million through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund demonstrates our commitment to building stronger, more resilient infrastructure in Aurora,” said Dawn Gallagher Murphy, MPP for Newmarket-Aurora. “This funding will support critical projects that will help renew and rehabilitate water systems and roads in our community while creating jobs and supporting our growing economy.”

In 2025, Ontario will allocate $400 million in OCIF funding to help 423 small, rural and northern communities build roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure. Communities may accumulate funding for up to five years to address larger infrastructure projects.

“Small, rural and northern communities are essential to the growth and prosperity of Ontario,” said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “By providing direct and stable funding to these communities, our government is helping create local jobs, drive economic growth and build stronger, more resilient communities for generations to come.”

The OCIF provides funding for local infrastructure projects in municipalities with populations under 100,000, rural and northern municipalities, as well as for Local Services Boards that own water or wastewater systems. Funding allocations are based on a formula that accounts for the different needs and economic conditions of each community.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Menorah lighting ceremony is more relevant than ever, says Chabad Aurora’s Hecht

Ceremony set for December 29 at Town Square

Reviewing a milestone year for the local sport community – Part 1

January SAC shuts out Bishop Kearney Selects 4-0 to capture 40th annual MacPherson Hockey Tournament The St. Andrew’s College Saints captured the 40th annual MacPherson ...

Business and community leaders honoured with King Charles III Coronation Medal

Community-builders in Aurora and Newmarket were honoured for their work on December 13 as MP Tony Van Bynen presented 20 residents with the King Charles ...

Family First Night celebrates dawn of 2025, Year of the Snake

Aurora residents can ring in the New Year at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex this Tuesday as the Town hosts its annual Family First Night. ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open