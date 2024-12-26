General News » News

Nisbet’s opening of St. Andrew’s Valley in off-season recognized by community

December 26, 2024   ·   0 Comments

If you enjoy walking, snowshoeing and even skiing at St. Andrew’s Valley this holiday season, it’s all thanks to David Nisbet.

Each winter the owner of the St. John’s Sideroad golf course and his team are hard at work creating trails through the expansive property that are enjoyed by residents from across Aurora and well-beyond.

Nisbet’s efforts were recognized earlier this year by the Town of Aurora when he received the 2024 Good Neighbour Award, part of the Town’s annual Community Recognition Awards program.

Presented in Council Chambers by Ward 3 Councillor Wendy Gaertner, Nisbet was introduced by Mayor Tom Mrakas, who said the award is “presented to someone who embodies what it means to be a good neighbour.”

“This award recognizes and celebrates the simple acts of kindness and compassion that helps create connected and vibrant neighbourhoods,” said Mayor Mrakas. “This year, we congratulate David Nisbet, who is an all-encompassing Good Neighbour in his neighbourhood. For over 30 years, David has exemplified community stewardship at St. Andrew’s Valley Golf Club. Each year, he opens the club to the public and personally clears snow from the parking lot and paths, creating a space for dog-walking, skiing and snowshoeing.

“David’s Good Neighbouring efforts have benefited countless neighbours and our community is fortunate to have David as a Good Neighbour.”

In turn, Nisbet said he was pleased that people could enjoy the land outside of the prime golf season.

“Thank you for the nomination,” he said. “St. Andrew’s Valley and all the kids and seniors that work there are really pleased to open our course in the off-season for dog-walkers and trails. It is something I started with my wife, Shawn. We run about 2.5 kilometres of maintained trails through the wintertime and it was a shame not to open it up to the community at large because it is such a beautiful walk.

“I am glad everyone could enjoy it and we look forward to seeing you there next year.”

By Brock Weir



         

