CHATS recognized for building more inclusive community

December 26, 2024

Aurora-based organization CHATS – Community and Home Assistance to Seniors – is dedicated to serving local seniors both at, within and outside the home.

This year, the organization and its passionate volunteers, were recognized by the Town of Aurora with the 2024 Inclusivity Award, part of the Town’s annual Community Recognition Awards program.

Presented in Council Chambers this past May by Ward 5 Councillor John Gallo, the Inclusivity Award is bestowed each year “to an individual, group or business that has contributed to making the Town of Aurora a more accessible and inclusive place to live, work and play for all people.”

“CHATS promotes inclusivity through diverse outreach programs for Iranian, Russian, Korean, Italian, South Asian and Tamil communities,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas, who emceed this year’s ceremony. “These programs foster social interaction, cultural celebrations and offer resources in preferred languages.

“CHATS helps to inspire older adults to discover the possibilities of aging at home longer and they help empower caregivers to look after themselves so they can better provide compassionate assistance to those that they care for. CHATS also provides social and wellness program and transportation services, ensuring access to healthcare and social outings. Their person-centred service enhance seniors’ wellbeing, a sense of belonging and confidence as well as dignity and quality of life.”

Accepting the award on behalf of the organization, CHATS CEO Christina Bisanz said the team is “so grateful” for the recognition as “it really exemplifies how we strive to ensure that we’re meeting the needs of a very diverse community that we serve throughout York Region – and particularly in Aurora.”

“We have such a wide variety of cultures and languages and individuals that we serve and we want to be sure that we’re doing our very best to be inclusive, welcoming, and ensure that everybody has a sense of belonging,” she said.

By Brock Weir

