Town Park to be Valentine’s Day hotspot on Sunday

February 11, 2021

Valentine’s Day dances and date nights out might have to wait for another year, but that doesn’t mean you have to celebrate the most romantic day of the year at home.

This Sunday, February 14, Town Park will be a socially-distanced Valentine’s Day destination as residents are invited to skate on the outdoor rinks to a specially curated vinyl playlist spun my local music archivist David Heard.

Mr. Heard will be spinning tunes, many of which have a direct connection to the Aurora community, as well as Town Park itself, from 1 – 5 p.m.

When Mr. Heard approached the Town with a pitch to deejay, he said he wanted to make it “really old school” while still following public health rules.

“Town Park used to have so many musical events and we’re all missing that,” says Mr. Heard. “This is a way we can do it, follow the rules, and feel better during a tough time.”

Skating and entertainment can only be enjoyed by those who pre-register online at aurora.ca for a spot on one of Town Park’s two ice pads.

“The bookings will go up three days before because the ice has to be frozen and it will be limited to 25 people per pad, socially distanced,” he says. “It is a big space and a great opportunity for the Town to be able to police it. If this goes well, next year I would love to jump on board again and do it as many times as possible. This weekend, I am going to curate a playlist that is hopefully going to touch people and bring back memories for families and couples who might be here.”

Among the songs making the cut so far is a rarely heard tune by the Canadian band Zon, which, in its early days, often played Aurora high schools.

“People will say, ‘Why have I not heard this more?’ I plan to do a lot of that with so many of the artists that have touched our Town, like the Gordon Lightfoot and Red Shay combination, Lighthouse playing the Town Park Bandshell (in 2013). I want the music to trigger positive memories and, during COVID, we really need that.”

Also happening at Town Park to coincide with Valentine’s Day is a food drive benefiting the Aurora Food Pantry. The food drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of the most needed items identified for this food drive include assorted legumes, canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, crackers, juice boxes, kids’ peanut-free snacks for lunches, size 6 diapers and baby wipes, toilet paper and toothpaste.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

