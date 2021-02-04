Aurora receives $1.2 million for infrastructure funding, support for long-term care

Aurora has received just under $1.2 million from the Province of Ontario for infrastructure projects.

Last Monday, MPPs Christine Elliott and Michael Parsa announced allocations through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF). Aurora was on the receiving end of $1,196,719 and Newmarket $1,592,136.

“As your MPP, I am upholding my commitment to support our local municipalities by creating jobs, attracting economic growth and investment, and making our community the best place to live and grow,” said Ms. Elliott in a statement. “This funding will help build and repair roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure in our community.”

Added Mr. Parsa: “Our government understands the importance of investing in our communities in order to help them grow, live and prosper. If we want to attract economic investment and create jobs in Aurora, we need to continue building and repairing our roads, bridges and other infrastructure. With this investment, we can focus on our local infrastructure needs and continue bringing stability and growth to our Town.

Last week also brought additional funding for long-term care homes in Aurora.

Chartwell Aurora on Mill Street will receive an additional $406,900 towards prevention and containment support. Since the start of the pandemic, including this top-up, the residence has received $1,494,900.

Willows Estate, which has seen a significant outbreak in recent weeks, will receive an additional infusion of $143,000 for prevention and containment support as well. The residence has seen a total Provincial investment of $525,500.

“This is great news for the residents and staff at our long-term care homes in Aurora and Richmond Hill,” said Mr. Parsa. “With these additional funds, we can ensure that our homes have the resources required to protect the health and wellbeing of our most vulnerable population.”

The government, added Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, will continue to do “everything we can to stop the spread of this virus and protect our most vulnerable and the staff who have been working tirelessly to keep them safe.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

