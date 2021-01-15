Community Recognition Awards: Grade 12 student recognized with Community Safety Award after joining pandemic fight

January 14, 2021 · 0 Comments

March Break turned out to be much longer than students and parents anticipated – but Luka Miljanov put his time off to good use.

A long-time enthusiast of 3D printing, he spent his time away from the classroom retooling his homemade printer for the fight against a virus of which, at that time, we knew little.

With a few tweaks, he was able to condense the process of printing out clear face shields for frontline workers down to just one hour from what was previously a 12-hour process, and set to work making 100 masks for frontline workers in seniors’ homes.

Luka, then a Grade 11 student at Dr. G.W. Williams Secondary School, made his first delivery to Chartwell Hollandview Trail this past April and doubled down on his efforts to achieve his goal.

Just a couple of months later, his work was recognized by the Town of Aurora with the Community Safety Award, part of the Town’s Community Recognition Awards program.

The Community Safety Award is presented each year to an individual who dedicates their time to the development, promotion or support of initiatives that improve community safety, “recognizing that safer communities only happen when individuals take action to make a difference.”

“This year, we are recognizing Luka Miljanov for his efforts and generosity in using his own 3D printer to make personal protective equipment for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas, who presented the award virtually. “When Luka was in Grade 8, he built himself a 3D printer. Now in Grade 11, Luka has been putting the machine to life-changing use. He is building 3D-printed masks to donate to long-term care facilities in Aurora. Over the March Break, Luka learned about the shortages of PPE. He readjusted his machine to print face shields in just 1 hour instead of 12 hours. The masks were made with polymer synthetized from corn and are environmentally conscious material. It is renewable and will not have a large impact on the environment.

“Luka analysed the situation and thought, ‘How can I help? What can I do?’ From there, he got busy with printing. He has been sharing his production with Chartwell Aurora and Chartwell Hollandview Trail.”

After making his first presentation to Chartwell Hollandview Trail, Luka said he felt “proud” to be making a difference and “the best way to overcome a pandemic is to work together, albeit from a distance.”

These are the sentiments he reiterated when accepting the Community Safety Award.

“I would like to thank my parents for helping me get the printing of face shields up and running as fast as possible and for supporting me in my endeavours,” he said. “I would also like to thank [those who] nominated me for this award as it helps me inspire others to keep the community healthy and safe. I believe everyone should be doing what they can to provide support in light of this pandemic. Thank you and stay safe.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)