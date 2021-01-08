PSW is first to receive COVID-19 vaccine at Southlake

January 8, 2021 · 0 Comments

A personal support worker from Sutton got an early Christmas present when she became the first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Southlake Regional Health Centre.

Robin Dowdall, a PSW at River Glen Haven Long-Term Care Home, received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from the local hospital on December 23.

River Glen Haven is a long-term care residence hit particularly hard by the virus. As she begins her 14th year working there, Ms. Dowdall says the last 12 months have been the hardest she has ever experienced.

“I’m excited to be getting this vaccine,” said Ms. Dowdall in a statement released shortly after receiving her injection. “We’ve been waiting for it. We’re a compassionate caring team at River Glen Haven and we’ve been doing everything we can to keep COVID out of the home. By getting the vaccine today, I’m protecting residents at the home, as well as my family, until they are able to get vaccinated themselves.”

Following Ms. Dowdall’s vaccination, Southlake’s vaccination clinic was visited by Newmarket-Aurora MP Tony Van Bynen, Minister of Health and Newmarket-Aurora MPP Christine Elliott, as well as York Simcoe MPP Caroline Mulroney and Newmarket Mayor John Taylor to thank staff for their work.

“I am pleased to see the first COVID-19 vaccines being administered at Southlake Regional Health Centre,” said Mr. Van Bynen. “Vaccines save lives and are an important tool to end the pandemic. I am proud that all levels of government have worked together as quickly as possible to start to get Canadians vaccinated.”

Added Ms. Elliott: “Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at Southlake has gone above and beyond in their efforts to care for patients and families in our community. Watching one of our health care heroes, Robin Dowdall, a personal support worker at River Glen Haven, become the first person in our community to be vaccinated reminds us that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and that light grows brighter with every vaccine administered. Thank you to the teams at Southlake and River Glen Haven for your compassion and commitment to our community, and for being partners in this critical new stage in our fight against COVID-19.”

For Arden Krystal, President & CEO of Southlake Regional Health Centre, Ms. Dowdall’s vaccination was “a turning point” in the fight against the virus.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the largest vaccination campaign this country has ever seen,” she said. “This vaccine is a turning point and as much as today is about looking forward with hope, it is also an opportunity to reflect on and celebrate the partnerships we’ve forged throughout this pandemic. Today is great example of what we can achieve when we work together, across the healthcare system and at every level of government.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)