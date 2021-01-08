Community Recognition Awards: Student honoured with Green Award for environmental efforts

January 8, 2021 · 0 Comments

The environment has always been important to Olivia Scott.

A regular participant in community clean-ups, Olivia has seen the effects of waste being swept up by wind from open garbage and recycling containers waiting to be picked up, landing unceremoniously on nearby lawns and in greenspaces.

It can be frustrating for the average person, but how many of us step up to try and do something about it? Olivia Scott is one and, for her efforts, she was honoured earlier this year by the Town with the Green Award, a part of the Town’s Community Recognition Awards program.

The Green Award is presented to an individual or organization that supports the preservation, protection, sustainability or conservation of the natural environment, celebrating those “who share the Town’s commitment to building a greener community.”

“Along with her family, Olivia regularly participates in community-wide cleanups in green spaces around her home and she encourages neighbours and community members to get involved and care for the natural environment around them,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas, who presented the award virtually. “Olivia brings her passion for preserving nature to her school, where she implements her knowledge in every day learning. Her example inspires other students and they are more aware of recycling habits and use less single use plastics.

“When presented with the chance to select the topic at school for her speech, Olivia chose the continue explore green issues to share. Olivia wrote her school speech on plastic and garbage found in the water and green spaces. Her speech was so impressive…she moved on to represent her class at a school-wide presentation. Now, I met Olivia last year when she came to me with her concern about Aurora’s garbage management methods. I invited her and her friends to come to Aurora Town Hall to discuss the matter more. I was pleasantly surprised by how passionate and dedicated she was to making a difference in her community. At only 11 years old, she has demonstrated initiative and leadership.”

In turn, Olivia said she hopes her being recognized by the Town in this way will inspire others to demonstrate similar initiative and leadership.

“Everybody tries to recycle but sometimes we do not know where that recycling ends up,” Olivia said. “On windy days, some recycling ends up on our streets or in greenspaces. I asked friends and family to help me clean up our greenspaces. It is a simple thing to do and a good way to spend time with friends and family.

“Another thing we can do is bring ideas to the Mayor on how to prevent this from happening. Imagine how pretty our Town could be if we picked up one single piece of garbage each day, or if the Town of Aurora came up with a solution on how to keep this from happening. Thank you to the Town for this award. I think it will encourage kids my age to do something they believe in.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)