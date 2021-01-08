Community Recognition Awards: Paputsis recognized as “Good Neighbour” Sam

Good deeds often go unrecognized by the wider community, especially if it is neighbour to neighbour, but the people Sam Paputsis counts among friends decided it was time to shine a light on his good deeds.

This past year, Mr. Paputsis was recognized with the Good Neighbour Award by the Town of Aurora, part of the Town’s Community Recognition Awards program.

Aurora’s Good Neighbour Award was inspired by Frank Camenzuli and is presented to a person who “embodies what it means to be a good neighbour” – celebrating the “simple acts of kindness and compassion that help create connected and vibrant neighbourhoods.”

Mr. Paputsis received the award virtually from Mayor Tom Mrakas this past June and was heralded for stepping up when his neighbours need it the most.

“This year, we congratulate Sam Paputsis who is an all-encompassing good neighbour,” said the Mayor “Sam is a compassionate, kind, generous and thoughtful person towards all his neighbours. Sam helps his neighbours regularly by shovelling their driveways, mowing their lawns and keeping an eye on things while they are away on holidays. On top of this help, Sam provides his neighbours with unconditional and invaluable emotional support.

“For example, one of Sam’s neighbours had surgery where they could not drive for a month. Sam was there regularly at their doorstep to take them for a drive and to get a coffee. Sam is a handyman and where and if you need something fixed or if your tire needs air, he will just jump there and lend a helping hand. Sam never expects any of his good deeds to be rewarded as he is a genuinely kind-hearted, caring individual. Everyone should have a good neighbour like Sam on their street.”

