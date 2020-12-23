Suspect, vehicle sought after shooting

A 56-year-old Aurora woman was unhurt after a shooting near Bayview and St. John’s Sideroad on the morning of December 16.

York Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding the suspect vehicle following the Major Crescent incident.

“On Wednesday, December 16, shortly after 8.30 a.m., York Regional Police were called to Major Crescent, which is in the area of Bayview Avenue and St. John’s Sideroad, for a report of shots fired,” said Sergeant Andy Pattenden in a statement. “When officers arrived, they found a burgundy sport utility vehicle on the roadway damaged with bullet holes. The driver of the vehicle, a 56-year-old woman from the Town of Aurora, was not physically injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution. Officers located several shell casings, as well as bullet holes in nearby houses.”

“Investigation has revealed that the shots were fired from a suspect vehicle, believed to be a white Honda CRV, which fled the area prior to police arrival. Police believe that this was a targeted incident.”

Police have released photos and video of the suspect vehicle, as well as the victim’s vehicle.

Investigators continue to appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to come forward, as well as anyone with residential video surveillance or dashcam footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 x7174 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222TIPS.com.

Digital evidence can also be uploaded to yrp.ca.evidence.com/citizen/public/20-404801.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

