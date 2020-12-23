General News » News

Suspect, vehicle sought after shooting

December 23, 2020   ·   0 Comments

A 56-year-old Aurora woman was unhurt after a shooting near Bayview and St. John’s Sideroad on the morning of December 16.

York Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding the suspect vehicle following the Major Crescent incident.

“On Wednesday, December 16, shortly after 8.30 a.m., York Regional Police were called to Major Crescent, which is in the area of Bayview Avenue and St. John’s Sideroad, for a report of shots fired,” said Sergeant Andy Pattenden in a statement. “When officers arrived, they found a burgundy sport utility vehicle on the roadway damaged with bullet holes. The driver of the vehicle, a 56-year-old woman from the Town of Aurora, was not physically injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution. Officers located several shell casings, as well as bullet holes in nearby houses.”

“Investigation has revealed that the shots were fired from a suspect vehicle, believed to be a white Honda CRV, which fled the area prior to police arrival. Police believe that this was a targeted incident.”

Police have released photos and video of the suspect vehicle, as well as the victim’s vehicle.

Investigators continue to appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to come forward, as well as anyone with residential video surveillance or dashcam footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 x7174 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222TIPS.com.

Digital evidence can also be uploaded to yrp.ca.evidence.com/citizen/public/20-404801.

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Evelyn Buck, Aurora’s first female mayor, dies at 92

Evelyn Buck, who served as Aurora’s first female mayor, has died at 92, her family confirms to The Auroran. The long-time councillor lost her brief ...

Students to learn remotely through at least January 11

It will be back to remote learning for area students through January 11, as the balance of Ontario is set to join York Region, Peel ...

Council approves 1.96% tax increase for 2021

The average Aurora homeowner can expect to see an increase of approximately $47 on the municipal portion of their tax bill next year, following Council’s ...

Close out 2020 with virtual New Year’s celebrations following fireworks cancellation

In this difficult year, many of us can be forgiven for wanting to shut the door on 2020. But, if you want to end the ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open