Tigers name co-captains for this upcoming season

December 23, 2020

Trevor Grasby and Rocco Testa-Basi will be wearing the illustrious “C” on their Aurora Tigers jerseys this year in a year Jim Wells, Jr. says players need to be supported.

“[Supported] not only by the coaching staff, but by the captains because of COVID. They’re dealing with things they’ve never had to deal with. Especially the young kids. First for the rookies, they’ve never played Junior A before; now they’re dealing with COVID, now they’re getting tested, now they’re getting their temperature taken. Now they’ve got to wear masks,” Wells said.

“I think the maturity of both Grasby and Rocco will help the coaching staff with that.”

Heading into his second season as coach, this is the first time Wells will implement co-captains with an OJHL squad. And there’re no better players to do it.

In his third season as a Tiger, Trevor Grasby is the hardest worker on the team according to Wells. He doubled his point total last season from the year, tallying four goals and 18 assists from 10 assists the year before. He has illustrated excellent work ethic and charity work as well.

“It’s truly an honor to wear the C for the Aurora Tigers and share it with Rocco. This is an organization full of rich history and one that’s not far off from an RBC Cup victory. Some great players have come and gone through this program and to be lucky enough to be one of those players while also wearing the C is an experience next to none,” Grasby said.

He says he is motivated to be a part of building an identity on the roster with Testa-Basi, creating a positive energy in the locker room.

“We’ve got a great core group of returning players from last season who know what we’ll be all about this year. Plus, with the addition of some solid 20-year-olds Jim and Dermott brought in, as well as the talented younger guys, Rocco and I believe that our team has great things ahead.”

Testa-Basi, having just recently signed with the Tigers, is a first-year player in this group, but one who brings in different dynamic that Wells was fond of.

Last season, Testa-Basi played for an experienced Collingwood Colts roster and is looking forward to wearing the “C” with Grasby this year.

“I feel honoured and excited to be recognized as a leader by the Aurora Tigers organization,” Testa-Basi said.

“I was shown all the support I could ask for from the moment I joined the team, making it very easy to connect with my teammates and coaches.”

Testa-Basi has displayed an excellent work ethic since coming to the Tigers and a dedication to the Inn From The Cold, the Newmarket-based non-profit that provides resources to the homeless.

As a dual citizen, and also with prep-school hockey experience at Gilmour Academy south of the border, a meeting with Jim Thomson instantly convinced him the Aurora Tigers were the right team to be a part of.

As January rolls around, there is no telling if the OJHL will begin their season next month as it was previously expected.

With York Region in lockdown as of now, the motivation has never been higher from this Tigers group. Grasby and Testa-Basi are excited to lead the team out on to the ice for a highly-anticipated season ahead.

By Robert Belardi

