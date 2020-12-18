Young siblings organize drop-off drive for Food Pantry

The lockdown had three siblings feeling like they wanted to give back to the community but didn’t know how. Each year, the family would participate in a toy drive or a mitten drive organised by their school or church. This year, they were coming up empty.

But Mia, Nicholas and Sophia G. decided it was time to organise their own food drive. “We thought about people who lost their jobs during COVID-19 and don’t have enough money to buy food. We want to collect food for them and give it to the Aurora Food Pantry so they don’t go hungry,” said nine-year-old Mia, a Grade 4 student.

Mia, along with six-year-old Nicholas and four-year-old Sophia, were given a budget by their mother, Natalie.

Armed with $30, the siblings designed flyers and printed them out, tied them up with a ribbon and attached a candy cane to each. They then delivered the flyers around the neighbourhood and at their school.

They also purchased little treats, which they hope to hand out from a distance at their drop-off event on Sunday, December 20.

While they have already started collecting food items in the bins placed on their porch, they are looking forward to a finale over the weekend.

“They did a hot chocolate drive for a couple years and really wanted to do something for the community this year. The pandemic has made this year different and there just weren’t too many opportunities for kids to participate. It seemed perfect for them to organise their own from home. We checked with the Aurora Food Pantry about their most-needed items and listed them on the flyer,” said Natalie G.

With a goal to collect 1,000 pounds of food, the siblings have been checking their bins every day.

“We left a bin on our porch and attached a poster that the kids made to it. People have been dropping off food items, some even anonymously. It’s amazing how excited they get each time they check the bin and find more food items being dropped off. It’s like it’s a gift for them even though they know it’s for people in need.”

Having collected three bins of food already, the three children are truly experiencing the joy of helping and giving this holiday season.

For their drop-off event on Sunday, they will be wearing masks and having hand sanitizer close by for contactless drop-off of any food donations.

“We are excited to be giving out treats and thank-you cards to everyone who comes to the event,” said Mia.

It won’t be surprising, then, that the three siblings make it to the nice list this year.

Those who’d like to drop off food can email Natalie at nkruzic@hotmail.com to request the address.

By Kinjal Dagli Shah

