Police seek suspects following armed bank robberies in Aurora and Richmond Hill

York Regional Police are searching for a suspect following armed bank robberies in Aurora and Richmond Hill on Thursday afternoon.

According to Police, on Thursday, December 10, at 2.30 p.m. they were called to the Bank of Montreal at the northwest corner of Wellington Street East and Bayview Avenue following a report of an attempted robbery with a firearm.

“Officers learned that the suspect entered the bank and pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded cash,” said Constable Laura Nicolle. “Prior to obtaining any money, the suspect fled the scene in a black car that was being driven by a second suspect. The victim was not physically injured.

“At approximately 3.30 p.m., the same suspects attended a bank located at 1580 Elgin Mills Road East, Richmond Hill. One of the suspects entered the bank armed with a handgun and obtained a quantity of cash. They fled the scene in the vehicle.

“The first suspect was described as male, Black, approximately 20 years of age, 6’, with a slim build and wearing black clothing and a black hat. No description was obtained for the second suspect at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423 x6630 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.

