Howard Johnson’s proposed for seniors housing

December 18, 2020   ·   0 Comments

It has stood in decay on Yonge Street for the better part of a decade, but new life could soon be brought into the former site of Howard Johnson’s Hotel.

A proposal has been made to transform the existing building into 104 housing units for seniors, retaining much of the present building with new facades and street-level amenities.

“The HoJos on Yonge Street, which has been vacant – and an eyesore – for so many years, has been purchased,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “Plans have been submitted to completely overhaul the existing building, both inside and out, with a proposed 104 unit seniors housing facility delivering an attractive addition to our Yonge Street promenade.”

For many years, the Howard Johnson’s hotel was a gathering place for the community, complete with auditorium, gym and banqueting facilities.

After the owner shuttered the building nearly a decade ago, the Town was left without a hotel to serve visitors.

But, last month, this situation changed significantly with the opening of the Holiday Inn Express on Eric T. Smith Way to fill the gap – and another hotel, a Microtel, just down the street, is currently under construction and expected to open sometime in 2021.

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

