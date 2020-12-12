York Region goes into lockdown on Monday

York Region is once again going into lockdown, the Province announced Friday afternoon.

As of Monday, at 12.01 a.m. York Region will join Toronto and Peel in the Grey (Lockdown) zone.

The move comes three days after York Region hospitals, including Southlake Regional Health Centre, issued a statement saying they were at the “tipping point” in combatting COVID-19.

The lockdown will be in place for at least 28 days counting down from December 14.

“Over the last week, public health indicators in York and Windsor regions have continued to trend in the wrong direction and it is evident additional measures are needed to help limit the spread of the virus,” said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “By making this difficult but necessary decision we can help to ensure that hospitals in these regions can work to provide patients with the care they need when they need it, including the performing of scheduled surgeries and other important procedures.”

Trends in public health data will continue to be reviewed weekly to determine whether Regions will be moved to a different level, the Province stressed.

“Public health units will stay in their level for a minimum of 28 days, or two COVID-19 incubation periods, at which time, the government will assess the impact of public health measures to determine if the public health unit should stay where they are or be moved to a different level. The government and the Chief Medical Officer of Health will continue to consult regularly with local medical officers of health on local context and conditions to help inform the classification of their public health unit region.”

Under the Grey (Lockdown) measures, it will be illegal to gather indoors with anyone you do not live with and contact must be limited to your household, staying at least two metres apart from everyone else. If you live alone, you can have close contact with only one other household.

Indoor gatherings will no longer be allowed, with outside gatherings restricted to 10 people with appropriate physical distancing.

Residents are cautioned to only go out for essential reasons like work, school, groceries, pharmacy trips, healthcare, helping vulnerable people, and exercise and physical activity.

All businesses must screen employees for COVID-19, limit capacity so guests can stay at least two metres apart, and restaurants, bars, and like establishments will be limited to take-out, drive-thru and delivery service. All indoor and outdoor service will be shut down.



