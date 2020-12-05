General News » News

Calling all cookie lovers: cherished recipes could be shared with community

December 4, 2020   ·   0 Comments

Have you already started your holiday baking?

Have your favourite go-to holiday cookie recipe at the ready?

Think your favourite snowballs can go toe to toe with another family’s gingerbread person?

There’s only one way to find out. Submit your recipe online and see what Aurora’s baking.

The Town has put out a call for cookie recipes “close to your heart” ahead of the holiday season and the compilation of a digital Holiday Cookie Book that brings together the best of what our community has to offer.

“The holiday season is approaching and it is time to dust off your holiday cookbooks and baking apron!” says the Town. “From the safety and comfort of your own home, help us share your favourite holiday baking tradition with the Aurora community. Participate in this free initiative by submitting your favourite holiday cookie recipe to be featured in Aurora’s Holiday Cookie Book posted on the Town’s website.

“[Through] December 13, residents can visit aurora.ca/cookiebook to submit their favourite family recipe, including an ingredients list, step-by-step instructions, a few sentences about why the recipe is meaningful to you and an optional photo of your creation. Once submissions are collected, all submitted recipes will be put together in one easy to follow cookbook you can keep with you…for years to come.”

For more information, visit the link above, or call Franco De Marco, Aurora’s Recreation Supervisor, at 905-727-3123 x3526.

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Aurorans come together for a Christmas parade to remember

94-year-old man first Auroran to lose COVID battle since June

A 94-year-old man is the first Aurora resident to lose their battle with COVID-19 since June 9. The man was a resident of Chartwell Park ...

Urban design guidelines approved for Aurora’s Stable Neighbourhoods

Urban design guidelines to help steer new builds in long-established local communities were formally endorsed by Council last week. The extensive list of guidelines provides ...

Holiday magic at Town Park as Aurora hosts Christmas Market

No matter how you look at it, Christmas 2020 is not going to be one you will soon forget. But, as the holidays get ever-closer, ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open