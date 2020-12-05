Calling all cookie lovers: cherished recipes could be shared with community

December 4, 2020 · 0 Comments

Have you already started your holiday baking?

Have your favourite go-to holiday cookie recipe at the ready?

Think your favourite snowballs can go toe to toe with another family’s gingerbread person?

There’s only one way to find out. Submit your recipe online and see what Aurora’s baking.

The Town has put out a call for cookie recipes “close to your heart” ahead of the holiday season and the compilation of a digital Holiday Cookie Book that brings together the best of what our community has to offer.

“The holiday season is approaching and it is time to dust off your holiday cookbooks and baking apron!” says the Town. “From the safety and comfort of your own home, help us share your favourite holiday baking tradition with the Aurora community. Participate in this free initiative by submitting your favourite holiday cookie recipe to be featured in Aurora’s Holiday Cookie Book posted on the Town’s website.

“[Through] December 13, residents can visit aurora.ca/cookiebook to submit their favourite family recipe, including an ingredients list, step-by-step instructions, a few sentences about why the recipe is meaningful to you and an optional photo of your creation. Once submissions are collected, all submitted recipes will be put together in one easy to follow cookbook you can keep with you…for years to come.”

For more information, visit the link above, or call Franco De Marco, Aurora’s Recreation Supervisor, at 905-727-3123 x3526.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

