Sport Aurora celebrates 10 years of volunteer excellence

November 27, 2020 · 0 Comments

The standard stereotype of Canadians is that we’re nice people. It’s quite the portrait of friendliness, smiles and laughter you’d imagine. Maybe with a Tim Hortons cup in hand. Canadians, eh?

It’s also reassuring to have a statistic to further justify just how nice Canadians are – and that was delivered this past weekend by Aurora-Oak Ridges Richmond Hill MPP Michael Parsa: 48 per cent of Canadians volunteer in some capacity.

In that case, it’s only fitting to celebrate volunteers for their commitment to be part of their community, without expecting pay or recognition. But, each year in the last decade, Sport Aurora has dedicated a day to ensure volunteers are recognized.

This year, Sport Aurora celebrated their 10th annual Volunteer Recognition Event over Zoom.

Hosted by Sport Aurora president Ron Weese, Executive Director Laurie Mueller, and emceed by Master of Ceremonies Stephen Forsey, the Zoom call featured appearances from Mayor Tom Mrakas, members of Council, MPP Parsa and others from all sports organizations.

All awards were delivered to each recipient earlier in the week.

“We’ve been fortunate to recognize over 200 people over those 10 years and it’s quite a testament to you and your colleagues you spend as much time as you do, to make sure sport at all levels of ages, from the very young to the very old, are still able to participate,” Forsey said.

During a winter wonderland this past Sunday, everyone had the chance to listen to fantastic stories from the recipients and those who nominated them.

“Volunteerism is the cornerstone of any community, but it’s particularly true in the year we’ve been having where individuals, groups, teams and associations are struggling and finding a new way of working together,” said Mayor Mrakas. “I say there’s no ‘I’ in team. Neither is there an ‘I’ in [volunteer].”

Sport Aurora recognized past-president Sandra Manherz for her contributions and Sport Aurora Scramble idea that, unfortunately, was postponed due to the pandemic.

Raymond Noble from the Aurora Lawn Bowling Club honoured Jeff Walker as this year’s award-winner. Walker is officially retiring from the club and is known for his contributions on growing the sport and its membership in the town.

Aurora Minor Hockey president Joe Bentolila presented vice president A/AA Sheri Hudson and vice president of AE/Select/Risk Management Gail Negri for their problem-solving efforts and annual bake sales.

The Aurora-King Baseball Association presented VP of Finance and Admin Andrew Backer with this year’s award. Backer has been volunteering since he was 20 and learnt volunteering through his father.

Next up, President of the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame and VP of Sport Aurora Javed Khan presented Don Ball with the award along with a special thanks.

From the York Central Panthers, Katie Williams announced Keith Higgins is this year’s honouree. Higgins has supported his daughter who joined Panthers hockey and previously worked with the Aurora Soccer Club.

From Storm Volleyball, Bruce Stafford presented the award to David Reed, a teacher by profession and a dedicated volleyball coach who made it possible for all 19 teams and over 200 players to practice during these times.

From North York Basketball, Jason Scott presented Aldo Fazzaalari to take home the prize. From the York Old Timers Hockey League, Wendle Harrison was very surprised and very thankful to receive this award, and specially thanked his wife for her patience over the years.

And finally, Stuart Parker from the Aurora Tigers, was honoured for his dedication, energy and drive ahead of each game for the Town’s OJHL club.

Not on the call, from the Aurora Barbarians was Connor Libby, who also received an award from the organization.

Following just over an hour of stories and small presentations, the message was clear: a pandemic wasn’t going to stop a celebration, and rightfully so.

By Robert Belardi

Readers Comments (0)