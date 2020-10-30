Vehicle connected to missing Helen Sedo found burnt out in Huntsville

A vehicle wanted in connection to the disappearance of Aurora resident Helen Sedo, 61, has been found burnt out near Huntsville, according to York Regional Police.

Investigators looking into the disappearance of the Treegrove Circle resident, who Police believe is now deceased, recovered the vehicle in a quarry near Williamsport Road, northeast of Huntsville, on October 13.

Police expanded their investigation to Huntsville and the surrounding area near the end of August.

“On October 12, investigators recovered the vehicle belonging to Helen Sedo in a quarry near Williamsport Road, which is northeast of the Town of Huntsville, after it had been located by hunters in the area,” say Police. “The vehicle had been completely burned. Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle or a fire between August and September at the location to please come forward. We are also appealing to anyone who may have trail cameras in the area that captured anything suspicious.”

Helen Sedo was first reported missing in late July after last being seen at her home near Bathurst Street and St. John’s Sideroad on Wednesday, July 29.

York Regional Police first asked for the public’s assistance in finding Helen Sedo on Sunday, August 2.

At the time, Police said Ms. Sedo was last seen leaving her home that evening and was carrying a red and white olive-coloured duffel bag and driving a 2012 silver Acura RDX with the licence plate CDBY 015.

By September 14, however, the investigation shifted with Police announcing the Homicide & Missing Person Unit, along with the Search and Rescue Unit were conducting searches in the Huntsville area.

On Wednesday, September 23, Helen’s husband, John Sedo, also 61, was arrested and charged. He now faces charges of second-degree murder.

He made his second appearance in court via video link on Thursday.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit Tip line at 1-866-287-5025, or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

