Breakfast of Champions Spotlight: Redbirds Lacrosse Club – Midget Boys Box Team

Redbirds Lacrosse Club – Midget Boys Box Team

October 22, 2020

By Lori MacDonald – Parent

Newmarket Redbirds

It’s the final 27 seconds of the Championship game. The score is 3 to 2 and a time-out has been taken. The ref blows the whistle to start the play and the Newmarket Redbirds Midget boys began their run to the Provincial Box Lacrosse Championship on the afternoon of Friday August 9, 2019, with a 5 to 4 loss against the North Shore Kodiaks at the Iroquois Park Sports Centre in Whitby.

Coaches Cam Woods and Dustin Eng stated later that this loss was probably the best thing to happen to the team, who quickly rallied together and never lost another game all weekend long.

The Friday night game against the Kahnawake Mohawks gave the team their first win, 5 to 3.

In Game 3 on Saturday morning, the final round robin game against the South Shore Centurions saw the Redbirds hit their scoring stride with a commanding 10 to 1 win. The team had a few hours before their 8.30 p.m. quarter final game. Many of the boys, along with their families and the coaches, joined the Sandersons at their overnight rental property for a game of hoops, while the coaches strategized and created game plans poolside.

It was a great afternoon of team bonding and getting braced for the game against the Owen Sound North Stars; another win, 9 to 5 against Owen Sound. Sunday morning would be the semi-final game against the Kitchener-Waterloo Braves, and a close 4 to 2 win would send the Redbirds to the Championship final game against the Sarnia Pacers.

Ryan “Langer” Langille scores in the last two minutes of the game to give the Redbirds a 3 to 2 advantage over Sarnia. It’s the final 27 seconds of the Championship game. A time-out has been taken by Sarnia. Coach Cam Woods gives the boys the game plan for the last seconds of the game.

The ref blows the whistle to start the play. Sarnia has possession. Our amazing goalie, Nick “Sando” Sanderson and our defenders gather in our end before the whistle blows.

The ball comes down the floor. Sarnia has pulled their goalie to be 6 on 5.

Bodie “Bode” Littlehales, Tyler” Kuch” Kuchar, Mason “Mace” Blacktopp, Caden “Hewie” Hewitt and Marcel “Marsh” Woods, form a wall for Sando. One pass toward the net by Sarnia and the Redbirds win back the ball.

Bodie hangs on while the clock ticks down…3, 2, 1…Redbirds WIN!

Coaches Cam Woods, Dustin Eng, Steve Rose and Curtis Ross join the boys in celebration on the floor. It is a Midget Provincial Box Championship for the Newmarket Redbirds! Celebrations send the team, their coaches, manager Nikki Littlehales and all of their families, to the Blacktopps for poolside festivities and heartfelt speeches by Coach Cam and Coach Dustin. An amazing journey for these boys, many of whom wrapped up their minor lacrosse careers with this epic championship.

Many players are never awarded a Provincial Championship during their athletic endeavours, no matter what the sport. Some of these players have been to the Championship game before, only to finish as finalists, making this victory an especially sweet one.

And, a few of these teammates celebrate this Gold Medal win for a second time, after having won a Provincial Field Lacrosse Championship together in 2011.

For all of us, it has been a great pleasure to watch these athletes compete and succeed through the years. Congratulations Midget Newmarket Redbirds, on your 2019 Provincial Box Lacrosse Championship!

