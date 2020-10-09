York9 FC forward secures loan deal in Scotland

Scottish Championship side Dundee F.C. has secured York9 FC striker Nicholas Hamilton on loan.

The 24-year-old forward didn’t have the chance to compete in the Island Games this summer due to a difficulty with his work permit. But now, the Jamaican-born forward who can also play as a winger, will have the opportunity to join a Scottish side coming off a third-place finish last year in the country’s second division.

Hamilton is Dundee’s second signing in the past three weeks. The club recently brought on 34-year-old Dundee native and former Blackpool, Liverpool, Stoke City and Reading midfielder Charlie Adam to the squad.

The loan move expires at the end of June 2021 when Hamilton is expected to return to Canada and to York9 FC.

Managing Consultant Angus McNab confirmed his father is a season ticket holder and he will keep close tabs on Hamilton. He also confirmed in the announcement McNab will be seeking other loan opportunities to his players.

And this week he did just that.

Days after York9 FC secured a multi-year extension with Michael Petrasso, the club announced via Instagram, Petrasso has been loaned off to Barnet Football Club.

The 25-year-old winger had a tough spell at the Island Games, persevering through injuries that kept him off the pitch.

Nevertheless, the former Queens Park Rangers, Oldham Athletic, Coventry City, Leyton Orient and Montreal Impact returns to England once again.

In a wonderful few weeks of soccer news, notable matches took place.

In the English Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester United 6-1 and Aston Villa shocked last year’s champions Liverpool with a 7-2 victory at Villa Park, moving into second place in the league behind Everton.

Over in Italy, Lazio and Inter Milan tied 1-1. Napoli did not make it to Turin for their Serie A showdown against Juventus. Multiple-players in the Neapolitan side tested positive for COVID-19.

In Spain, Barcelona failed to secure a victory over Sevilla drawing 1-1 while Real Madrid defeated Levante on the road 2-0.

In France, Marseille and Lyon drew 1-1 as well in their derby.

Keep an eye for this weekend as Everton take on Liverpool this Saturday as well as Arsenal go up against Manchester City.

In Italy, the “Derby Della Madoninna” is set to take place on Saturday as well as Inter Milan take on A.C. Milan.

