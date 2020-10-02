Second World War veterans honoured on 75th anniversary of conflict’s end

It is a solemn act carried out each year by local cadets and members of the Aurora branch of the Royal Canadian Legion: candles are placed on the graves of war veterans interred in Aurora Cemetery.

They are the soldiers, nurses and service personnel who were lucky enough to return home after serving Sovereign and Country, but, upon their return, endured untold challenges as they re-adjusted to civilian life, challenges that were often endured silently with little complaint.

The COVID-19 pandemic might have forced a re-think of the annual ceremony, including the silencing of bagpipes and the cancellation of the traditional drumhead service that usually follows the candlelight vigil, but the local Legion doubled down on their efforts to pay tribute to these war heroes last Sunday afternoon as they marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Joined by veterans Carl Bedal, 95, and Eleanor Thomson, residents and dignitaries alike donned their masks and turned out for the occasion, which paid tribute to the human spirit.

“Terror and fear once stalked the earth and we remember those who continue to serve and stand on the vanguard of freedom,” said former military chaplain Philip Ralph, who now works with Wounded Warriors Canada. “We are thankful for the freedom that has been given to us and we remember its cost. Today, we light each candle and may they draw awareness to the responsibility that goes with such memories. The ancient words come back to our ears: We will not sleep if you fail to grab that torch and hold it high. Today, we remember the sacrifice, we remember our freedom, and we remember the privilege it is to stand here and remember their sacrifices.”

Following the lighting of candles by Mr. Bedal, who read the Naval & Merchant Marine Prayer, and Ms. Thomson, who read the Army & Korean War Prayer, dignitaries paid tribute to the sacrifices made so many years ago.

“Today, we pause to reflect and to remember all those who bravely served Canada and made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedoms and democracy as we mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic, the Liberation of the Netherlands, Victory Over Japan, Victory in Europe, and the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain,” said Newmarket-Aurora MP Tony Van Bynen.

“This most unusual year forces us to express our gratitude differently; we do so with no less appreciation for the enormity of what was accomplished by those who served in uniform and those who supported the war effort on the home front. No matter the circumstances we face, it always remains our solemn duty to honour their service to Canada and to remember their sacrifices.”

These sentiments were shared by Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill MPP Michael Parsa, who paid tribute to the “place in history” held by each veteran interred in the hallowed ground.

“Although we’re not able to have the usual marching one would find at memorials like this, our hearts remain full of gratitude for the members of our community who sacrificed so much for the greater good,” said Mr. Parsa. “They journeyed far from home and away from their loved ones to protect all of us.

“Their courage in combat is what secured our victory but their fight certainly didn’t end there when they returned home. Veterans struggle every day with mental health issues, an invisible scar of war and it is our duty to…be grateful to those who throughout the years placed their lives and their wellbeing at risk so that we wouldn’t have to.”

Following words offered by Dawn Gallagher Murphy on behalf of Newmarket-Aurora MPP Christine Elliott, Mayor Tom Mrakas paid tribute to “those brave soldiers who served in the war to help protect our community and our country.”

“We recognize the history behind their long journey home to Aurora and the importance of their presence in this cemetery,” he said. “We honour the soldiers who are buried here and we thank them for their dedication, perseverance and sacrifice. We also thank their families and express our sincere gratitude to them. September also marks the anniversary of the 75th commemoration of the end of World War Two, a significant day of freedom in our history. These special occasions are a reminder for all of the extreme sacrifice from our soldiers and veterans. Their legacy of freedom, victory and new beginnings will live on forever.”

