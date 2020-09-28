Husband faces murder charge in connection to missing Aurora woman

The husband of Helen Sedo, a 61-year-old Aurora woman who was reported missing in late July after last being seen at home near Bathurst Street and St. John’s Sideroad, has been charged with murder.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Homicide Unit say they charged 61-year-old John Sedo, also of Aurora, on Wednesday, September 23.

“Helen Sedo was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, July 29 at her residence on Treegrove Circle,” said Constable Laura Nicolle of the YRP in a statement released on Monday. “On Wednesday, September 23, John Sedo was arrested and charged. Investigators believe that Helen Sedo is deceased and officers continue to search for her and her vehicle.”

York Regional Police first asked for the public’s assistance in finding Helen Sedo on Sunday, August 2.

At the time, Police said Ms. Sedo was last seen leaving her home on the evening of July 29 and was carrying a red and white olive-coloured duffel bag and driving a 2012 silver Acura RDX with the licence plate CDBY 015.

Later that week, members of Ms. Sedo’s family released statements to the public – and to Helen herself – appealing for information on her whereabouts.

“Mom, if you read this, I want you to know I love you very much and that all I want in this world right now is to know you are safe,” said her son, through the YRP. “I understand if you need space and will fully support you in anything you need to be happy! Your grandson needs you, I need you. Please Mom, if you are out there, please call someone… anyone!”

Added Helen’s siblings: “To anyone who has seen or knows about our sister Helen Sedo’s whereabouts or wellbeing, please contact the Police. To Helen – we miss you dearly. We are here for you unconditionally. We are desperate. Please contact someone if you are able. You are the glue that keeps our family together. We love you so very much.”

By September 14, however, the investigation shifted with Police announcing the Homicide & Missing Person Unit, along with the Search and Rescue Unit were conducting searches in the Huntsville area.

In conjunction with John Sedo’s arrest, YRP investigators released photos of him and the clothing he was wearing on the dates around Helen’s disappearance.

“Investigators are asking anyone who recalls seeing him or the vehicle on July 29, 30 and/or 31, 2020 to please come forward,” said Police this week. “Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 1-866-287-5025, or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

