Young hockey players help install SaveStation in Aurora

September 11, 2020

Cardiac arrest is something hard to contemplate, let alone being put in a position of saving someone’s life for the very first time. It’s tragic and nerve-wracking.

Imagine stepping into the fold with someone down and you’re the only hope until the ambulance arrives. You might get cold feet and hope the person lives or you can feel empowered to step in and save a life with full confidence.

The Central York Girls Hockey Association (CYGHA) Orange Crush Peewee hockey club celebrated their second installation of a SaveStation, this time in Town Park last week. The defibrillator is stationed at the washroom pavilion near the splash pad.

Mayor Tom Mrakas formally cut the ribbon, unveiling a device that anyone is able to use. You don’t need a certification card to ever perform CPR and you don’t need any certification to operate this device.

Team manager Trish Murphy says it meant a lot to fundraise the installation of a second device.

“It means a lot because to see a community come together even just for the girls to raise the amount of money to put Save Stations within the community,” Murphy said.

“We’re passing on and educating people about cardiac arrest.”

The girls’ hockey team was inspired by a courageous act during a Newmarket hockey game last year. Scorekeeper Raychel Gillis saved the life of a man who suffered cardiac arrest on the ice.

The Newmarket-based hockey club joined the Chevy Good Deeds challenge and made clear their intention to raise money for a SaveStation and educate the surrounding community on cardiac arrest while encouraging further education on how to save a life.

President of SaveStation Deb Hennig told The Auroran last month the girls had raised over $10,000 to install their first device at the Newmarket River Commons. The installation inspired the Hewy Christmas Classic organization to donate to the crowd funding platform to help the girls pay for a second station in Aurora.

Their donation was in memory of Kyle Hewitt, who passed away in 2017 due to cardiac arrest.

According to SaveStation, approximately 40,000 Canadians annually suffer from cardiac arrests. Only 10 per cent of people survive. However, with the immediate use of an AED (Automated External Defibrillator), the chances of survival increase up to 75 per cent.

This advanced form of technology is available in Europe and has slowly been making its way to Canada.

When citizens call 9-1-1 in an emergency, the dispatcher will be able to direct you to the nearest SaveStation if available.

Within the station, lays a QR code. When opened, users can scan the barcode, prompting a video to be played on their cell phones. This video will instruct the user on how to perform CPR and how to use the defibrillator inside.

Now in Aurora, Murphy says her team would love to keep the momentum going and will continue to raise money to install more in local communities.

“We just talked about keeping this momentum going and reaching out to other communities. The idea is to put them out in the community, in outdoor hockey rinks and sporting facilities. When someone goes through cardiac arrest we can recognize where these are.”

Murphy says little ceremonies such as this educates the public. What is happening right now is an education for everyone in the local area.

For more information, you can visit SaveStation.ca.

By Robert Belardi

