Chamber of Commerce will “continue monitoring” Library Square financials

It was an eleventh-hour decision, but the Aurora Chamber of Commerce has ultimately voiced its support of the redevelopment of Library Square.

It was a decision that was, according to Debra Wilson, Board Chair of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, down to the wire, with questions being posed to municipal CAO Doug Nadorozny as late as the morning of Tuesday, August 25, just hours before Council made the final decision to press on.

“The Aurora Chamber of Commerce is and has always been in support of the development of Library Square,” said Ms. Wilson. “We are a strong advocate for the revitalization of the Downtown Area and a proponent for the activities that foster growth and business success for our members and the business community. The Chamber always acts in the best interests of our members and looks to keep them informed on matters that impact their businesses, especially in today’s economic climate. Today, we know that many of our businesses are struggling, with unknown post-pandemic business realities that may last as long as 2022 and beyond. The Chamber supports Library Square and the revitalization that it would bring to the downtown core.

“There are concerns around the unknown impacts of the pandemic and the resulting increase in taxes from all levels of government, especially in these economic conditions. It is our responsibility to research and analyse any increases in taxes and ask appropriate questions, which we have done at the municipal level, including having several questions answered by the CAO as late as this morning. These are difficult times and we ask responsible questions on behalf of our members. We make every effort to ensure the business community of Aurora is positioned for success. Decisions made here tonight by Council will impact the entire business community as this is a project with significant scope and financial impact.”

Ms. Wilson said she and the Chamber reviewed the project’s financials and “will continue to serve” members by “monitoring the project and keeping them informed on the fiscal accountability of the project.

“The Aurora Chamber of Commerce has always valued its relationship with the Town and we will continue to strengthen our relationship for the benefit of the business community as we move forward,” she concluded.

