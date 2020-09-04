New street signs represent inclusivity without name change

Residents of Evelyn Buck Lane now see all the colours of the rainbow as they enter and exit the residential street following controversial comments made online by the street’s namesake – and former Aurora mayor — regarding Aurora’s new Rainbow Crosswalk.

The comments made by the 92-year-old Ms. Buck, who served on Council until the fall of 2014, sparked a flurry of debate and sparked calls led by Evelyn Buck Lane couple Luisa Gomez and Maricella Sauceda to have the name of the street changed.

At this time, there are no formal resolutions before Council to formally have the name of the street changed, but each sign now bears the street’s name on top of a representation of the Pride flag.

“Evelyn Buck Lane has been altered to include a rainbow from a suggestion by a resident. The Town did put up the sign at the request of Mayor Mrakas,” said the Town in a statement. “At this time, there is no motion from Council to change the name of the street. The idea of a name change can only be achieved as a result of an approved Council motion. At this time, staff or the Mayor has not been advised of any pending notices of motion.”

