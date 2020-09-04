Members of the public divided on moving forward with Library Square

September 4, 2020 · 0 Comments

Local lawmakers were greeted outside of Town Hall last Tuesday night by Aurora residents demonstrating against Council moving forward with the redevelopment of Library Square.

Whether they were members of a new citizen action group calling themselves Aurora Engage, or community members at large, their message was clear: it was time to pause and ask questions before moving ahead with the downtown revitalization project.

“I am not opposed to Library Square, I am opposed to it going triple over the budget that was discussed,” Beni Cresenzi told The Auroran ahead of the August 25 Special Council meeting which ultimately voted 4 – 3 to move forward. “I am opposed to the add-ons that are $4.5 million and we bought a piece of property at $7.5 million, [a decision] we don’t get to debate on.”

Mr. Crescenzi said he was actively involved in the renovations of the Aurora Family Leisure Complex more than six years ago, a project which went over-budget, and this, he said, is a concerning trend.

“There is not a single project that has been on track, on budget, met all the criteria, and we just need to pause and debate the issue,” he continued. $60 million is a budget that belongs to Toronto-level projects. It’s a huge project for asking the citizens of Aurora to fund well into the future without the specifics being debated.”

“We could have bought the golf course,” he added, referring to the former Highland Gate Golf Club, which is now being transformed into a housing development, despite a resident-led push to have the Town purchase the land for a Central Park-style community greenspace. “They never had money for the golf course, but now they have money for a silly bridge to nowhere.”

From his perspective, there were lingering questions about how long the project would take to complete, along with the long-term financial impacts.

“This is being rushed way too quickly and citizens haven’t had the chance to discuss in great detail these issues,” he said. “This money is going to be carried right through for several generations. The design plan was done pre-COVID. Every other area in the world, every other institution, every other architectural firm and public firm has revisited their plans going into the future of how to deal with facilities that can be self-sustaining in an environment such as COVID. It is also an environment where we’re going to be working more remotely. These things are not even being considered right now.

“Parking has not been addressed properly. I have three children and we use the Library all the time. If we can’t run in and park quickly and access it, it will not be used. There are a lot of fundamental issues with this. I am not opposed to it, it needs to be developed, I get the future of Aurora, but this is being rushed and crammed down our throat and we need complete accountability.”

These were sentiments reiterated outside Town Hall by Susan Walmer, a spokesperson for Aurora Engage, who rallied the nearly two-dozen residents with a megaphone in hand. At the start of the meeting, Ms. Walmer was inside Council chamber to echo these issues in a delegation to Council.

“How do we take these risks when none of us knows how long the pandemic will last?” she posed to Council members. “How will it ultimately effect the economy? How might we need to change our communities if these things turn out worse than expected? We can reduce the risk and increase our resilience by accepting that we will end up in a new place. We have to take a deep breath and allow time for things to work out. We need to pause and think.

“Many of us share deep concerns with what is happening in the world, Canada, Ontario, and our community of Aurora that we love.”

Another cause for a pause and re-think was the decision by the Province of Ontario and the Federal Government not to award more than $31 million of grant money for the project.

“We don’t know the loss of revenues from all Town facilities and programs to date and how COVID will continue to impact it,” she said. “In general, most businesses have experience increased operating costs due to modifications and impact. We don’t know the impact of COVID on business closures yet. Loss of property tax revenues due to applications for property tax relief. The financial report states that the DC charges over the next 10 years will be levied, but COVID may have an impact on new development down the road – retail, industrial and residential.

“Arts and culture are really important to Aurora and Aurora residents. We love going to the Cultural Centre and enjoying our parks. Let’s not spend taxpayers’ money on a project that doesn’t best suit the needs of the community now. We need to pause and take a breath, literally. Step back, take stock, anticipate and prioritize.”

In a video delegation to Council, however, resident Michelle Boyer provided a different viewpoint.

Speaking via Zoom, Ms. Boyer, who serves on Aurora’s Committee of Adjustment, said it is time for Aurora to “take action” and make the community “more livable and enjoyable for the people who live here” – starting with the redevelopment of Library Square.

“The time is now to get that first shovel in the ground and to begin the build. We have had many years of expert consultation, financial audits for viability and at least three prior terms of Council discussing this topic, almost since the early 2000s. This is an entire generation of kids, including my own, who have now left for university, who have missed on having something as nice as Library Square, but at the end of that time they continue to simply do nothing and leave the topic to the next term of Council to deal with. In my view, this is a waste of time and money. This term of Council is a Council that is finally taking action to improve the Town of Aurora for its residents. They were elected on the platform to move forward with Library Square.

“While I have heard from many on social media that we should use the Hydro Reserve fund on lowering our taxes. This, in the end, gives the Town nothing for the revitalization that is badly needed,” she said. “The Town’s not even permitted to use these funds for operating budget. That was not the intent of that reserve fund and, really, at the end of the day, who is going to remember in 20 years that our taxes were lowered by a few dollars a year?

“We will remember the enjoyment we get every day by going to Library Square to enjoy an event, go for a skate, have a hot chocolate, have dinner at a great new restaurant, or shop at a great new store that just opened up.”

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)