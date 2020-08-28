Movies in the Park returns for second drive-in just in time for the long weekend

Some younger members of the audience didn’t know just what to make of Aurora’s first drive-in movie experience last month but their eyes widened in delight as the giant screen came to life and the movie came through their respective car radios.

This was something that made the first go-round in July all worthwhile for Shelley Ware, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Aurora, and will make things twice as nice for Aurora’s second Drive-In Movie next Friday, September 24 at the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex, featuring… well, you’ll have to go to aurora.ca/moviesinthepark to find out which modern-day classic will grace the screen.

Registration for this movie experience will open this Friday, August 28, at 6 a.m. at aurora.ca/eplay with one registration per vehicle as per health and safety guidelines handed down by the Province.

“Given the importance of history in Aurora, this movie depicts that importance and how it piques your curiosity,” teases Ms. Ware of the motion picture. “If we go beyond the linear experience of watching the movie, I think it will help us to reflect on our history and also our present. The two are always connected and one can’t be without the other. The nature of this movie kind of creates a pathway to getting the younger generation excited about looking into where our country and history comes from and how we can curate the kind of future we want.”

While showtime is set to begin at 8.15 p.m., movie-goers are asked to arrive between 7 and 7.45 p.m. The drive-in experience will begin immediately upon arrival with activity sheets specially created to keep kids’ minds active as they wait for the screen to flicker.

At traditional Movies in the Park events, a roster of free and interactive themed activities are the order of the day. But this is anything but a traditional year; re-thinking tradition is essential.

“The custom-made activity sheets are themed to the movie and we’ve tied a bit of Aurora into it,” says Ms. Ware. “As the kids get busy, not only will their wait times fly by, it creates another dimension to this movie experience. We have tried to stay consistent within our programming by providing meaningful activity sheets that will pique their curiosity, and the goal is that everyone will learn something new to them and stay busy. The entertainment really begins as soon as they check in with us upon arrival.”

Many families didn’t know exactly what to expect when Aurora held their inaugural Drive-In on July 24, featuring Cheaper by the Dozen 2, the film sequel to the Steve Martin-Bonnie Hunt comedy which was partially filmed in Aurora, but everything went very smoothly.

Ms. Ware is hoping everything runs like clockwork once again for returning families and families who missed out on the first screenings alike.

“We were very fortunate on July 24 to have really great weather, which we’re crossing our fingers and toes that we will be fortunate once again,” she says. “With Friday being the kick-off to the Labour Day weekend, we wanted to have an exciting, free activity for residents. Hopefully this will be something different.”

