Education Minister lauds approval of new east Aurora school

August 21, 2020 · 0 Comments

“Lessons” coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic will help influence the design and construction of future schools in Ontario, according to Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

During a stop in Aurora last week to visit the site of a recently-approved new elementary school at the corner of William Graham Drive and Hartwell Way, near Leslie Street and St. John’s Sideroad, Mr. Lecce said his Ministry is looking at “ways by which to apply public health data” in their next capital allocation.

“There’s emerging evidence, but what’s clear is that modern spaces with strong ventilation capacity, that are accessible for all children, irrespective of ability, and, likewise, have large common spaces like cafeterias or gymnasiums are really helpful.

“It gives more options for whatever challenge arrives. We’re learning in that respect, but I think part of the commitment is also to make sure we’re going to continue to spend new funding to build new schools in Ontario.”

Case in point: the new build, for which ground is yet to be broken.

He visited the site last Monday alongside Deputy Premier and Newmarket-Aurora MPP Christine Elliott, Mayor Tom Mrakas, York Region District School Board officials, and Aurora-King Trustee Bob McRoberts.

“Over the past two months, the community of Aurora has demonstrated the Ontario spirit by coming together to support each other during these unprecedented times, to say the least,” said Ms. Elliott. “I do want to applaud the teachers in Aurora and across the Province for shifting gears and teaching [from] classrooms to teaching and connecting with students through distanced learning. Your efforts meant students were able to continue their education, to stay motivated and engaged as they continue to learn in a new way.

“Many teachers and students are heading back to school in classrooms in September [and] we have an opportunity to build for the future. This starts with laying the foundations for young Ontarians. We are getting shovels in the ground to build a new elementary school in Aurora to help students get the very best start possible. This school will help ensure that students and teachers have access to a modern classroom and [will] provide parents in Aurora with more convenient childcare options.”

The new school will include 683 elementary school spaces, 39 new licensed childcare spaces, and two new childcare rooms.

It is expected to be complete by September of 2024.

“We want to make sure we’ve got the infrastructure and the schools ready to ensure families can move in with confidence their children can access a state-of-the-art learning centre,” said Mr. Lecce. “The YRDSB has a strong track record of delivering excellence in public education. We’re very grateful for the work you do, the difficult work, especially this year, perhaps more than ever, and we know that building new schools and new facilities will be really most helpful in a post-COVID world, giving an advantage to our young people as they learn.”

YRDSB Director of Education Louise Sirisko said she and the Board are “so excited” to start making decisions regarding school programming and to move into the construction process.

“We know that student wellbeing and achievement is affected by our students’ learning environments,” she said. “Our staff work hard every day to create safe and welcoming learning environments for our students. The development and implementation of modern learning communities will continue to ensure that Ontario students continue to receive the gold standard of education ass we prepare our students for an ever-changing workplace.

“This will be where they learn. It will be where our staff work and it will be where children play. I can just close my eyes and envision what a beautiful sight that is going to be on this piece of land.”

The Province’s approval of the new school was announced July 24.

The Aurora allocation is part of a broader commitment of $500 million from the Provincial government to construct 30 new schools and upgrade 15 further existing facilities.

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)