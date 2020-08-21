Library re-opens for limited computer use

Access to a computer and internet is more of a necessity than a luxury today, and, for those who are unable to access devices of their own, this has been a particular problem resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the Aurora Public Library (APL) has re-opened its doors in a limited way to allow patrons to once again use the computers they have on-site.

Beginning this past Monday, August 17, Aurora Public Library customers will be able to book 60-minute computer sessions on 10 public workstations throughout the Library.

“With the introduction to some in-library services, the health and safety of our staff and customers continues to be our top priority,” said APL in a statement. “The following safety precautions are in place: health screening for visitors and staff, compulsory wearing of masks at all times, physical distancing signage, stanchions to assist with traffic flow, plexiglas barriers at all service desks, enhanced cleaning protocols, and contact tracing.”

Computer bookings will be available Monday through Saturday from 12 noon – 5 p.m.

Reservations can be made at aurorapl.ca.

This is the latest step forward for the APL since it was forced to shut its doors and cancel myriad programming this past March due to the global health crisis. In the intervening months, they have shifted to virtual programming and instituted a curbside pickup program to keep books in the hands of library patrons.

In addition to this latest step, the APL has also announced they will be waving late fines for the rest of the year.

“APL is pleased to announce we will be fine-free for the rest of 2020 to reduce the economic impact [that] the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our community,” they said. “We believe this initiative will enable customers to access library collections without fear of penalty during these uncertain times. This initiative does not apply to fees related to lost or damaged [items].”

