Local Realtors donate thousands to All Kids Can Play

Their goal was clear. Raise $25,000 for All Kids Can Play and give children in low-income families the opportunity to play a sport and be physically active; especially now in one of the most difficult of times.

It was a plan set in stone back in January by two local realtors, Angie Vallelunga and Mauro Bucci, from MeandANG Real Estate (with Re/Max Realty Specialists Inc).

This past week, Bucci and Vallelunga made their first semi-annual donation of $4,000 to the All Kids Can Play Program. They’re 16 per cent of the way there.

“It’s all about helping the kids. We also donate to Sick Kids. We want it to be more of a community in Aurora because this is where we live. It feels amazing and hopefully in December it will be even better,” Vallelunga said following the cheque presentation.

Originally, both realtors expected to present a cheque back in June. But with COVID-19, their presentation was delayed.

With the current state of the country, the province and the local community, there was no telling how much money would be donated, but Bucci said he expected it to be around this number.

“We did expect it to be in and around this number. Could have been better for sure. We’re doing our best and we’ll see how it goes. We’re hoping to give another substantial amount at the end of the year (December).”

Both realtors have been involved in donations since 2009. Vallelunga and Bucci already donate to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Sick Kids.

Since moving to Aurora four years ago, they both developed a profound love for the Town and wanted to give back to the community.

For every referral, Bucci and Vallelunga were going to donate $500 to the All Kids Can Play Program. Following some further examination, they didn’t believe it was going to feasible, as not every referral is based out of the local community.

On top of referrals, they both contribute a portion of every sales transaction. This is the same method used to donate to Sick Kids and the Children’s Miracle Network.

The funds will be used to cover grassroots sports for children.

Executive Director of Sport Aurora Laurie Mueller said she was extremely grateful for the contribution and says this will hopefully get plenty of children out of the house after months of being indoors.

“Because Sport Aurora’s big component is physical activity and keeping kids engaged in sport period, not just sport, keeping kids engaged in physical activity, whatever that looks like. If they are engaged in something that is physical activity they’re less engaged in something that is sedentary that keeps them indoors and on the computers.”

Mueller says there are a lot of upset children out there, according to parents who have joined Sport Aurora’s panels in the past few months.

Bucci and Vallelunga, hope to reach their goal as soon as possible.

