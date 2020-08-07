General News » News

Police seek information on missing Aurora woman

August 6, 2020   ·   0 Comments

York Regional Police continues to seek community assistance to locate a 61-year-old Aurora woman.

Helen Sedo was last seen in the late evening on Wednesday, July 29, when she left her residence on Treegrove Circle near St. John’s Sideroad and Bathurst.

She was driving a 2012 silver Acura RDX with the license plate CBDY 015.

She has not been heard from and her friends and family have not been able to get in contact with her.

Police and family members are growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.

She is described as white, 5’1, with dark brown shoulder-length hair and wears glasses. She was last seen carrying a red and olive-coloured duffel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 x7141, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.



         

