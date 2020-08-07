Teen gets crafty with jewellery business for a cause

August 6, 2020

In the midst of a pandemic, Daniel Carbone took to making bead jewelry to put his entrepreneurial skills to use and to raise money for SickKids Hospital.

The 13-year-old Aurora resident has always been crafty.

“I’ve always wanted chains and beads for as long as I can remember. My mom makes her own wristbands, so I’ve picked up how to make bracelets and necklaces from her,” said the Grade 8 student of Hartman Public School.

“I wanted to start a business that I can run from home and enjoy, so I decided to make bracelets and necklaces. It’s fun to put everything together and it makes me happy.

Daniel made an initial “investment” to purchase beads, fish hooks and pendants for his budding business.

“I run an Instagram page and post photos of the jewelry I make. The glass bead bracelets cost $20 and the wooden ones cost $15. I market my business through social media and have made a few sales in my neighbourhood and through my Instagram handle.”

The teen wishes to donate 10 per cent of his earning to Sick Kids Hospital. He was deeply moved when a close friend’s little cousin lost his life to cancer.

“I’m a kid and I want every kid to be healthy and to have fun. I felt sad for my friend and his little cousin and wanted to do something to help. I am going to donate online to SickKids and want to raise at least $100 but hopefully more.”

Daniel believes every little bit counts, especially at this time.

He spends an hour each day making the jewelry, and sometimes getting feedback from his friends, especially girls.

“The jewelry I make is unisex so anyone can buy and wear them but I do like to ask my friends who are girls for their opinion. They think it’s cool and follow me on Instagram,” he added. “My personal favourite bracelet is one with black and blue beads, and my favourite necklace is silver with a stone pendant.”

In his free time, Daniel likes to watch Shark Tank to sharpen his entrepreneurial skills. He also plays hockey and basketball.

“I want to have a good financial start to when I am older, and hope this could lead to me opening more businesses in the future.”

To follow Daniel’s Instagram page or to purchase from him, go to www.instagram.com/dnny_co/.

By Kinjal Dagli Shah

