Play in the Park gets kids outside with new workshops

August 6, 2020   ·   0 Comments

It’s the start of a new month – and it’s the start of a new municipal program designed to get toddlers, kids and youth outside and getting active.

On Monday, the Town of Aurora will launch the Play in the Park Series.

Play in the Park will feature a series of outdoor 45-minute workshops at Lambert Willson Park, just behind the Aurora Family Leisure Complex (AFLC) on Industrial Parkway North, from August 10 through September 4.

According to the Town, it is “an opportunity for participants to spend time playing outdoors and engaging in group interaction through a variety of recreation-focused games and activities that encourage play while maintaining social distancing.”

“This is a great opportunity to encourage children of all age groups to participate in outdoor play with their peers, stay physically active and feel connected to the community,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “It is important that we support the mental, physical and emotional health of our children during these challenging times and we are proud to have created the Play in the Park series that will support that.”

The programs will be held in the morning, afternoon and evening for three different age groups: preschool up to the age of five, kids ages six to 12, and youth from the ages of 12 to 17. Programs for youngsters up to the age of 12 will require a parent or guardian to participate alongside them or to remain on site for all times.

Workshops will feature sports, arts and crafts, science, and movement – from the creation of nature crafts to the basics of soccer.

Registration for the Play in the Park workshops is open now through the Town’s ePlay platform at aurora.ca/eplay.

For more information, including required social and physical distancing requirements and other health protocols, visit aurora.ca/playinthepark.

By Brock Weir



         

