York9 add a few more players before the Island Games begins

August 6, 2020

York9 FC has added two more attacking options to their fore.

The Nine Stripes added 23-year-old Spanish International Alvaro Rivero and 16-year-old Brampton native Lowell Wright. The club confirmed last week via Twitter, upon a request of release on compassionate grounds, Brazilian forward Jaco’s contract was terminated mutually.

Born in Madrid, Rivero joined Real Madrid’s academy, playing for the Los Blancos at a young age. Rivero played alongside one of Inter Milan’s latest signings, Achraf Hakimi and Zinedine Zidane’s son Luca.

“For me it is the club of my life, it is the one that has given me everything and thanks to Real Madrid I am who I am at the moment. I was 11 years old when I first joined ‘La Casa Blanca’ and I still have amazing, lifelong friends from that time. It is the best club in the world,” Rivero told The Auroran.

He stayed with the academy until U-19. He joined Rayo Vallecano B in 2016.

Since then, Rivero has been a part of Inter De Madrid, Las Palmas, Getafe CF B, and, just recently, CD Leganes.

Over the course of four years in the Spanish second division, the 5’7 forward has yet to score a goal.

Last season for CD Leganes he recorded 12 appearances.

He is excited to join a very competitive league and build up his career.

“The level of competition is very high. You can see it in the games, and in the intensity between rivals.”

“My goals are simple: win the season, for the team to get as high as possible, score the highest goals possible and enjoy this beautiful experience.”

Managing Consultant Angus McNab said in a statement that discussions began with Alvaro in January.

Rivero, at the time, chose to remain in Spain to finish the season, before negotiations escalated and his signature landed on the last page of the contract.

“There’s a sense of professionalism here that started from when we start discussions, and that’s continued since I got here. They have a long-term project view and I’m excited to be part of that.”

A photographer and follower of fashion outside of football, he will dedicate all of his spare time to learning English.

Simultaneously, in January, the club was chasing Woodbridge Strikers forward Lowell Wright.

According to McNab, Wright’s signing in January was going to complicate international signing Brian Lopez’s spot on the roster.

“This means we can take the opportunity to bring Lowell into the squad six months early and gives him a phenomenal development opportunity,” McNab said.

The former Woodbridge Strikers, Sigma FC and TFC Academy forward told the club he has always wanted to play professional football.

“Playing professional football has been a lifelong dream of mine and I’m happy to have achieved that at such an early age here at home. I’m excited to get to work with the coaching staff and the rest of the team. This is a great opportunity and I plan on repaying the club’s faith in me with hard work and a strong commitment to the club’s plans.”

Wright will have the longest contract signed with York9 FC with club options heading as far into the future as 2024.

The club confirmed that, absent of any injuries, Wright is the final signing to complete the 23-man roster heading into the Island Games tournament set to begin on August 13.

By Robert Belardi

