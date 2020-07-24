One Stage virtual gala is a chance for community to support local theatre

There’s nothing quite like taking in a live performance seated in front of a stage where everything is unfolding before your very eyes.

This has been a driving philosophy of Theatre Aurora for more than 60 years, but it is one that has been forced onto the backburner due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this Saturday, July 25, at 7 p.m., Theatre Aurora (TA) and Marquee Theatrical Productions are joining forces to bring the next best thing to audiences here in Aurora and around the world with the One Stage Live virtual arts fundraiser.

A joint initiative of the two local theatre companies, it is akin to an online telethon where TA and Marquee performers will showcase their skills in live and pre-recorded segments while viewers have a chance to contribute to the cause.

“A lot of times, I think people think community theatres are in competition with each other and this is one of those opportunities to show that, no, you can come together in a time of crisis – and even out of a time of crisis – to work together and create something really special and try something new,” says Theatre Aurora president Jason Silzer.

TA is bringing a lot of technical expertise to the table for One Stage Live.

The gala will be streaming live from their Henderson Drive lobby with their tech folks making sure things run as seamlessly as possible.

Everything, however, is being done in sponsorship as both theatrical companies have experienced similar challenges as a result of the pandemic.

“The biggest impact is we have had to close our doors to the public,” says Mr. Silzer. “We are following the health guidelines in terms of the numbers of people who can be within the building at a given time with mask-wearing and social distancing, but what the pandemic and the closure of performance space has done [has left us] with the question of how do you provide a theatrical experience when you don’t have a physical theatre, or when you’re not allowed to gather as a physical theatre?”

There were some short-term answers, including delivering youth theatre and camp programs online, he says, but the through-a-screen experience can only take theatre-lovers so far.

“There is an opportunity to really think outside the box and figure out how to continue our mandates in a very different set of circumstances,” says Mr. Silzer. “We just soft-launched our own project, a production that has been designed for streaming called our One Voice project. You can go online and get a ‘ticket’ and that unlocks your ability to see the performance – and there are a limited number of tickets available.

“But, I think what we have discovered is you can’t do a straight translation [of a production online]. Online is a different medium from in-person. Just putting a camera in front of a performance and putting it online saying ‘you’re getting live theatre’ is a lie. They are different mediums and what we have done is find out what works and what doesn’t. I think we’re still in a learning process. We don’t have all the answers, but I am excited by the fact we’re still open to trying new things and very excited we’re learning from them, and I am very hopeful our patron base will come along with us for the ride.”

The ride will continue this week with the virtual gala, which will stream at onestagelive.com and marqueetp.com.

“This is a fantastic way to support your local community,” says Mr. Silzer. “I think it is a chance to see the talent that is here within the Town of Aurora. It is a great opportunity to have a fun evening with your family. It’s a chance to sort of discover and see what these groups have to offer and, in the comfort of your own home, put us on, be entertained, but also find out about the history of the groups, how the current circumstances are impacting us and how you can build relationships with us if you haven’t already.”

By Brock Weir

