Aurora’s first Drive-In Movie set for July 24

July 16, 2020   ·   0 Comments

Get ready for a wave of nostalgia as Aurora hosts its first drive-in movie experience next Friday.

On July 24, the parking lot at the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex (SARC) will be transformed into a drive-in. Just register online, bring some snacks, and park your car for a family-friendly movie experience.

“Aurora’s Drive-in Movie is free to attend for Aurora residents only and due to limited space, online pre-registration is required,” said the Town. “Registration is required for the driver of the vehicle only, not the passengers.”

Only one registration is required for a vehicle and movie-lovers can only attend if they are in an enclosed vehicle — no motorcycles or convertibles with open roofs. Due to space, large RVs, campers, motorhomes and semis will need to stay at home.

“Once parked, cars cannot be idling and will need to be turned off for the duration of the movie,” the Town continued. “We ask that all participants stay in their vehicles unless you need to use the washroom. A portable washroom will be available. Please be reminded that Provincial orders are in effect and if you are standing in line for the washroom, physical distancing requirements must be followed.

“If you or anyone in your family are feeling unwell, please refrain from attending.”

To register, visit aurora.ca/moviesinthepark.

Arrive by 8 p.m. to park your vehicle for a 9.15 p.m. showtime.

By Brock Weir



         

